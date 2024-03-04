Hulsbosch Leads A Brand & Package Design Transformation For Coles Finest

independent brand and design agency Hulsbosch is leading a brand transformation project for Australian supermarket chain Coles and their premium Private Label range, Coles Finest.

Charlotte Rhodes, general manager – own brand, quality and sustainable sourcing at Coles Group said the rebrand is a case of brand guardianship at the highest level in the national FMCG retail category. “Coles Finest is Australia’s largest premium Own Brand range and has been in the market for over a decade. The exceptional work by Hulsbosch continues to transform this in-demand range”.

“Our investment fortifies the brand to remain competitive, strong and always relevant. Our customers enjoy fine food experiences and have an unwavering demand for quality, and we are committed to extending the Coles Finest range with more variety than ever before”.

Extensive and growing in scale and scope the Coles Finest range includes over 100 products from jams, honey, coffee, bakery and desserts to fresh meat and fish, and ready-made meals.

Coles Finest was created for food-loving Australians to savour and share quality food and drink enjoyed every day or as a treat. Each product is special, made with products from selected producers and with ingredients from both Australia and overseas.

Creatively, the Hulsbosch brand strategy and design approach has celebrated Coles Finest joy of food. Indulgent eating experiences, delicious anticipation and taste sensations all help customers experience the Coles Finest difference.

The Coles Finest master brand logo by Hulsbosch consists of three components: a ‘Experience the Difference’ stamp, the Coles logo and a ‘Finest’ Wordmark. The brand’s premium positioning is enhanced by a ‘honeycomb’ packaging pattern on a black background and is a distinctive brand asset for Coles Finest.

The newly created sophisticated pack layouts focus on appetite appeal and communicates product quality, demonstrates freshness and aid navigation on shelf. Other design elements are new fonts, colour suites and hierarchy sets, food photography and easy-read ‘back of pack’ icon labels.

“Our creative solution saw the incredible food offering itself become the natural hero of the brand identity, with bespoke and considered photography featured on all pack designs,” said Mikey Hart, creative director at Hulsbosch.

“The logo mark and seal of quality, the packaging design and custom detailing ensure the sophisticated range redesign focuses on appetite appeal and communicates an elevated product quality that is consistent cross-category and for all future products”.

The Coles Finest range is currently available online and in-store at Coles stores around Australia.