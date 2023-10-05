Huge Announces ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ in New Annual Issue

Rearview shot of a young businesswoman looking out from a large window in the office
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Huge today announces the publication of Huge Moves Volume 2, defining the most important moves in business for C-Suite readers, before they become the new normal.

    In its annual print issue, Huge reveals the ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024,’ a collection of original long-form magazine articles featuring exclusive, hi-profile interviews, original photography, and custom data analysis — all designed to help business leaders prepare for the year ahead.

    This year’s macro theme is Alignment, the kind that requires collaboration across sectors, international borders — and between diverse stakeholders. Each story in the issue is a variation on this theme, proving that no ‘Huge Move’ can be made in isolation. With this in mind, Huge Moves Volume 2 covers companies facing dramatic disruption, and yet are still finding ways to forge ahead and drive meaningful growth.

    The ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ featured in the new edition include: 

    • The future of AI governance – Luke Scanlon, U.K. based lawyer at Pinsent Masons, breaks down the new rules of AI integration according to the world’s leading legislators, and makes a clear and present argument for cross-border collaboration.
    • Revolutionising consumer healthcare – Esteemed journalist Chris Pomorski explores a $4 billion investment aimed at transforming the healthcare market.
    • The biggest sustainability moves in hospitality – Parker takes us to the front lines of sustainable innovation in the travel industry, consulting with the top brass of hospitality companies (Dorchester Collection, Rosewood Hotels, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group) to find out who’s investing in real change.
    • Apple’s ever-expanding digital wallet – Fintech’s favourite reporter, Mary Wisniewski, provides a deep dive into Apple’s unlikely partnership with Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs, and explains what this means for the future of retail banking.
    • The scale of our digital carbon footprint – Can greener digital products and less content mean more profits? In this feature, Huge associate director of strategy José Simian reveals how ambitious companies like Meta and Netflix are making an impact.
    • The power dynamics of semiconductor production – Esteemed automotive journalist Patrick George analyses big moves that have global implications for OEMs and suppliers alike.
    • A comprehensive look at the future of social media – With the entire social landscape in upheaval, CNN journalist Abigail Bassett looks at the new players in town.
    • The new guard of start-ups dramatically expanding plant based foods – The New York Times contributor Devorah Lev-Tov takes a look at a D2C market ripe for growth.
    • How AI agents will change how we shop – Huge’s managing director of Experiential, Emily Wengert, investigates what happens to the retail industry when AI has all the purchasing power.
    • Novel ways to capture explosive creative growth – Huge’s global chief product officer, Lisa De Bonis, explains how Huge’s AI-powered Creative Capital Index is driving durable, sustainable, predictable growth for brands by unlocking their untapped creative potential.

    The magazine’s cover art was created by artist Refik Anadol, who is internationally recognised as a pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence. For this issue, Anadol’s cover subject is inspired by the Yawanawá tribe of Brazil, whose local paintings are captured in a stunning, multilayered artwork series that responds to real-time weather data from the Amazon rainforest. Environmental conservation is a passion point for the artist, whose efforts have raised more than $2.25 million for the tribe and their territory.

    Huge Moves Volume 2 readers will be able to use a QR code to experience Anadol’s artwork in motion, alongside an exclusive interview with the artist. In addition, embedded into each of this magazine’s articles is a QR code, enabling easy sharing with others via email, text, Slack, or Microsoft Teams.

    “Huge Moves was created with the intention to inform, inspire, and, in some cases, challenge business readers with substantive, intelligent content. Consider it an essential handbook for growth,” said Mat Baxter, Global CEO of Huge.

    “As partners, our mission is to assist brands in identifying uniquely groundbreaking ideas that transform their business, unlock the potential of new and emerging technologies, establish a distinctive edge in the market, and build new avenues for growth. All of which is to say, we’re here to help them make huge moves.”

    Led by editor-in-chief Jennifer Leigh Parker, an award-winning journalist with deep expertise in enterprise reporting from her previous positions at Bloomberg Media and Surface Magazine, Huge Moves Volume 2, features bylines from a seasoned team of top-tier journalists who have contributed to influential publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and CNN. Setting a new standard for branded content, Huge Moves operates with complete editorial independence from Huge’s core business.

    “With this platform, we set out to create a respite from the noise, producing deeply researched, long-form narratives that prioritise quality above all else,” said Parker. “Our readers are encouraged to engage with the big, sector-shaping stories of our time — and to share their thoughts with us online. It’s meant to foster real-time dialogue and a more meaningful connection with our audience.”




