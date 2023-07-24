HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides

After a tumultuous few years, international travel is back on the cards for many Australians in 2023. According to Concrete Playground’s 2022 Travel Survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with Western Europe marked as the number one destination.

To help readers make the most of their impending travel plans, Concrete Playground has partnered with HSBC and launched a series of snackable Travel Guides to international cities to coincide with the European summer. Each guide provides a snapshot of the city, arming readers with all the information and inspiration they need to build their own bespoke itinerary.

First and third-party data was used to select the six trending European destinations — Copenhagen, Lisbon, London, Marseille, Milos and Sorrento — and all recommendations in the guides, from the best eats and activities to top accommodation, were curated by Concrete Playground’s editors.

As part of this campaign, HSBC assets were also rolled out across Concrete Playground’s travel e-commerce platform, CP Trips, taking readers from inspiration to purchase.

Jessica Power, head of wealth and personal banking, Australia at HSBC commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Concrete Playground on these Travel Guides. At HSBC, we strive to create products with a global lens so that your money is ready to travel with you.”

Foundation group business director Blake Power added: “We’re so excited to launch the HSBC Travel Guide Hub with Concrete Playground. International travel is a big priority this year for Australians, so we’re partnering with Concrete Playground to create engaging content ahead of the European summer.”

Concrete Playground’s editorial director Suz Tucker said: “Concrete Playground’s mission is to connect audiences with the best and most unique experiences, so it’s incredibly exciting to partner with HSBC to put that on a global stage. We aim to be the pocket companion to our readers’ city lives — and now we can go on holidays with them, too.”