Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne.

The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien.

“Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the business’ go-to-market strategic execution as we continue to play a key role as a trusted strategic brand advisor for iconic brands such as Lendlease, Ampol and Macquarie Bank,” said O’Brien. 

 “Strengthening our strategy offering is game-changing for Houston.  Investing in outstanding talent comes at exactly the right moment as our clients are looking for commercial solutions to increasingly complex strategic projects.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Daye many years ago and I know she is arguably one of Australia’s foremost strategic leaders.  Her role is critical to integrate our national offering across brand, design and creative, delivering growth and strategy for clients at the speed and efficiency demanded by today’s market,” he added.

Moffitt had previously served in strategic director roles within Moon Communications, Principles, Designworks and most recently at Landor and Fitch.

“Houston is uniquely placed to provide an enviable modern marketing offering and delivers outstanding work for its clients.  I can’t wait to get going at Houston, to help shape the offering that some of Australia’s largest and most progressive clients are asking for, and that Houston has the unique ability to deliver. These are exciting times and I have no doubt as a team we can deliver some truly extraordinary work together,” said Moffitt.

Meade, on the other hand has been with Houston for more than eight years and led Toyota Australia and Toyota Asia Pacific’s brand transformation projects.

“Promoting Cara to a leadership role after many years with us is a natural next step to take our national strategic capability to the next level. Cara brings a level of care and respect to each project she works on – always looking to understand parts of complex systems, and then shaping simple, impactful strategies that deliver tangible results. Her work is creative, considerate and impactful, every time,” said O’Brien. 

Meade added: “After eight and half years at Houston, it’s exciting to be stepping into this leadership role, working alongside Daye. Creating work that has the power to drive positive change is my passion and I’m looking forward to building our business and supporting our talented team in Melbourne and Sydney. I look forward to what 2023 has ahead.”

Moffitt and Meade start their new roles immediately.

