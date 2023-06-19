Host/Havas Nabs CHEP’s Justin Ruben For ECD Role

Host/Havas has announced the appointment of Justin Ruben as executive creative director.

Ruben joins from CHEP, where he led the Sydney creative department as ECD after returning to Australia from New York in mid-2021.

L-R: Gayle While (CEO), Olly Taylor (Havas Creative Group Australia chief strategy officer)

& Justin Ruben (ECD)

After beginning his career at DDB Sydney more than 20 years ago, Ruben has worked at a number of leading agencies in Australia and the US, including Publicis Mojo, BMF, BBH New York and Droga5 New York, where he spent four years as Group Creative Director.

Ruben’s work has been recognised with multiple awards at shows including D&AD, Cannes, and The One Show. His ‘Summer rituals’ ad for Drumstick was voted among the best of the decade. Other highly regarded, influential and innovative work includes changing the bagel emoji for Philly Cream Cheese, ‘Read Yourself Better’ for The Wall Street Journal, and getting legendary baby photographer Anne Geddes to change her iconic photo style for Karicare.

Host/Havas CEO Gayle While said, “Justin’s passion for creating culturally influential work that impacts society and brands makes him an ideal fit for Host/Havas and its commitment to making a meaningful difference to clients.

“Justin is a talent of the highest calibre, with an infectious energy to success. We’re lucky to have him on board to continue our legacy of creating meaningful, attention-grabbing work for clients. We can’t wait to see what he brings to Host/Havas. It’s going to be amazing,” While said.

Justin Ruben said, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the agency. It’s the perfect combination of the independent spirit of Host, with the incredible capabilities and smarts of Havas. I can’t wait to create some outstanding work.”

Ruben fills the role vacated by former ECD Jon Austin, who departed the agency last month after more than a decade working at the agency to form new indie agency Supermassive with former colleagues Laura Aldington, and Simone Gupta.

Ruben’s appointment consolidates the experienced Leadership Team building on the legacy and success of the creative and strategic and powerhouse for a new era. Justin joins While, Managing Director Ant Moore who was promoted to the newly created role in March after almost nine years as Host/Havas Managing Partner, 20-year Host/Havas veteran and one of the country’s most respected and experienced strategists, Havas Creative Group Australia Chief Strategy Officer Olly Taylor, Head of Strategy Alyce Gillis, and Havas Creative Network Australia CEO James Wright, who returned from a global Havas role in New York in January.