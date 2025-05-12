Honda NZ & Thompson Spencer Team Up For Hybrid Love Story Campaign

Following its official appointment late last year, full-service agency Thompson Spencer wasted no time in seeing the rubber meet the road for Honda New Zealand.

The new campaign encompasses loved-up robots, relatable lifestyle content, and authentic real-life influencer experiences, Honda’s hybrid range has come to life in all-new ways.

Thompson Spencer’s in-house production team started by telling the tale of animated robots Kenji and Ellie, with their union showcasing Honda’s marriage of petrol and electric in an unexpected way.

Layering up on the robot love story, the next stage of the campaign saw a very human “Lovable Honda Moments.” Running in support – but actually taking social centre stage – an influencer series demonstrated the efficiency and reliability of Honda vehicles in real-life conditions as they were taken on road trips around Aotearoa New Zealand.

Social media superstars, Mike and Joelle, amassed over 1m views with one TikTok video alone, and attracted a swathe of comments from their audience keen to share their own ‘Honda Moments’, showing Honda’s appeal to a new batch of hybrid-curious drivers.

“Seeing this campaign come to life, with every touchpoint making maximum impact, has been remarkable” said Melanie Spencer, Thompson Spencer’s co-CEO and co-founder. “Honda’s hybrid technology is a game-changer, and we’re just getting started in how we showcase that in fresh, emotive, and distinctly Kiwi ways.”

“We have thoroughly enjoyed this journey with Thompson Spencer. We appreciate their process-driven approach and enthusiasm they brought”, added Matthew Fong, Honda New Zealand’s general manager for sales.