Holiday Season Planning Starts Now! Engage Your Audiences on Pinterest With These Tips

Brands and retailers aren’t waiting for even warmer-weather to start locking their holiday campaigns. That’s because Christmas really does come early when it comes to allocating budgets and determining where to reach this year’s holiday shoppers.

As online searches for the holiday season start to ramp up, now is the time for marketers to shape their campaigns to ensure their products are on users’ festive wish lists. Six months in advance, people on Pinterest are already deep in holiday searches, starting to plan for spring and summer moments. This gives brands the unique opportunity to reach holiday shoppers all across the funnel on Pinterest.

Advertisers want to be discovered during these planning moments, and on discovery platforms like Pinterest there is a natural alignment with users who are seeking brands to inspire their next purchase. Ideas from brands enable Pinterest users to go from discovery to decision to do because of the intent of why people come to the platform – to plan and shop their next idea. In fact, three in four holiday shoppers on Pinterest discover new brands and products during the holiday season1.

Around this time of year, users on Pinterest are planning multicourse meals, exploring decor ideas and brainstorming ways to make this year’s holidays the most memorable yet. Which is why Pinterest is sharing four key pillars and tips to engage with their key audiences on the platform, just in time for holiday campaign planning:

1. Timing:

The majority of people who use Pinterest come to the platform with the intention to shop as they plan ahead, but also make last-minute purchases and decisions.

In fact, people turn to Pinterest to discover fresh ideas of what they want, but often don’t know what this might look like. 97 per cent of top searches on Pinterest are unbranded, which gives brands of all sizes a chance to be discovered2.

Brands and retailers can reach an audience that is already searching for holiday season inspiration on Pinterest. That’s why brands that start advertising earlier in the season see stronger results.



2. Tools:

Pinterest is the home of personalised, taste-driven shopping with product recommendations across brands, categories and retailers. To help advertisers, Pinterest is continuing to develop innovative and engaging advertising solutions across the funnel.

Pinterest recently launched Premiere Spotlight, a new high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale when it matters most to them. With Premiere Spotlight, brands can exclusively own premium placements on the platform for a desired time period to promote their campaign for maximum visibility with Pinterest users; the ideal ad solution to maximise holiday campaigns.

3. Insights:

Pinterest’s insights have proven to be an invaluable tool to build campaigns on the platform. To make it even easier for advertisers to gain insight into the emerging trends their audiences are looking for, Pinterest created the Trends tool.

Using the Pinterest Trends tool can help advertisers win the holidays, with industry-first features including insights into what’s trending with engaged users over the last 90 days, trends by demographics that help advertisers filter by age, topic, time and place, and of course seasonal trends to help advertisers better align their content and marketing calendars with when Pinners are most engaged with different topics.

4. Diversification:

To maximise their reach and increase conversion all season long, advertisers should diversify their campaigns with a full-funnel strategy. Pinterest offers full-funnel advertising solutions and a receptive audience to match.

Different ad formats that ladder up to different ad goals are key components to winning the upcoming holiday season, including video ads such as Max width video and Premiere Spotlight or Idea ads to increase awareness, consideration and conversion boosters such as collections ads or Carousels.

People who view Pinterest ads across the funnel convert more and brands who invest in full-funnel campaigns see maximum payoff, including three times higher conversion rates3.

More than 460 million people come to Pinterest each month to discover products and services for their wardrobe, for their new home, for their next holiday and much more. You can read more about how to win the holiday season on Pinterest on pinterest.business.com.

Footnotes

Source: Talkshoppe for Pinterest, study with holiday household decision makers with holiday category purchases, US, Jan 2023 Source: Pinterest internal data, English Searches, April 2020 Source: Pinterest, median user level media performance stats based on advertisers who run multiple objectives, global, 2022