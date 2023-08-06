Holiday Season Planning Starts Now! Engage Your Audiences on Pinterest With These Tips

Christmas. Woman in sweater holding credit card using laptop for making order sitting at table with packaging gift near fireplace and christmas tree. Online shopping concept
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Brands and retailers aren’t waiting for even warmer-weather to start locking their holiday campaigns. That’s because Christmas really does come early when it comes to allocating budgets and determining where to reach this year’s holiday shoppers.

As online searches for the holiday season start to ramp up, now is the time for marketers to shape their campaigns to ensure their products are on users’ festive wish lists. Six months in advance, people on Pinterest are already deep in holiday searches, starting to plan for spring and summer moments. This gives brands the unique opportunity to reach holiday shoppers all across the funnel on Pinterest. 

Advertisers want to be discovered during these planning moments, and on discovery platforms like Pinterest there is a natural alignment with users who are seeking brands to inspire their next purchase.  Ideas from brands enable Pinterest users to go from discovery to decision to do because of the intent of why people come to the platform – to plan and shop their next idea. In fact, three in four holiday shoppers on Pinterest discover new brands and products during the holiday season1

Around this time of year, users on Pinterest are planning multicourse meals, exploring decor ideas and brainstorming ways to make this year’s holidays the most memorable yet. Which is why Pinterest is sharing four key pillars and tips to engage with their key audiences on the platform, just in time for holiday campaign planning:

1. Timing:

The majority of people who use Pinterest come to the platform with the intention to shop as they plan ahead, but also make last-minute purchases and decisions. 

In fact, people turn to Pinterest to discover fresh ideas of what they want, but often don’t know what this might look like. 97 per cent of top searches on Pinterest are unbranded, which gives brands of all sizes a chance to be discovered2

Brands and retailers can reach an audience that is already searching for holiday season inspiration on Pinterest. That’s why brands that start advertising earlier in the season see stronger results.

2. Tools:

Pinterest is the home of personalised, taste-driven shopping with product recommendations across brands, categories and retailers. To help advertisers, Pinterest is continuing to develop innovative and engaging advertising solutions across the funnel. 

Pinterest recently launched Premiere Spotlight, a new high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale when it matters most to them. With Premiere Spotlight, brands can exclusively own premium placements on the platform for a desired time period to promote their campaign for maximum visibility with Pinterest users; the ideal ad solution to maximise holiday campaigns.

3. Insights:

Pinterest’s insights have proven to be an invaluable tool to build campaigns on the platform. To make it even easier for advertisers to gain insight into the emerging trends their audiences are looking for, Pinterest created the Trends tool. 

Using the Pinterest Trends tool can help advertisers win the holidays, with industry-first features including insights into what’s trending with engaged users over the last 90 days, trends by demographics that help advertisers filter by age, topic, time and place, and of course seasonal trends to help advertisers better align their content and marketing calendars with when Pinners are most engaged with different topics.

4. Diversification: 

To maximise their reach and increase conversion all season long, advertisers should diversify their campaigns with a full-funnel strategy. Pinterest offers full-funnel advertising solutions and a receptive audience to match.

Different ad formats that ladder up to different ad goals are key components to winning the upcoming holiday season, including video ads such as Max width video and Premiere Spotlight or Idea ads to increase awareness, consideration and conversion boosters such as collections ads or Carousels

People who view Pinterest ads across the funnel convert more and brands who invest in full-funnel campaigns see maximum payoff, including three times higher conversion rates3.

More than 460 million people come to Pinterest each month to discover products and services for their wardrobe, for their new home, for their next holiday and much more. You can read more about how to win the holiday season on Pinterest on pinterest.business.com.

 Footnotes

  1. Source: Talkshoppe for Pinterest, study with holiday household decision makers with holiday category purchases, US, Jan 2023
  2. Source: Pinterest internal data, English Searches, April 2020
  3. Source: Pinterest, median user level media performance stats based on advertisers who run multiple objectives, global, 2022 this year’s holiday shoppers.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Pinterest

Latest News

FTA TV Execs Descend On Canberra To Lobby Government On Key Issues
  • Media

FTA TV Execs Descend On Canberra To Lobby Government On Key Issues

Free-To-Air TV executives including Seven’s James Waburton and Nine’s Mike Sneesby have landed in Canberra for a series of crucial meetings with Anthony Albanese and MPs on key issues facing the TV industry.  Executives from Network 10, SBS and the ABC are expected to join Waburton and Sneesby to discuss a number of key issues […]

QMS Digitises the Gold Coast
  • Media

QMS Digitises the Gold Coast

QMS has announced it has completed the digital conversion of 40 street furniture panels on the Gold Coast, providing marketers and agencies with the ability to further extend the reach and influence of their digital OOH campaigns in the region. This latest investment by QMS in its premium digital network means it now delivers 150 […]

Lion & Thinkerbell Unveils Hahn’s 2023 City2Surf Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Lion & Thinkerbell Unveils Hahn’s 2023 City2Surf Integrated Campaign

Hahn has begun rolling out a new multi-phased marketing campaign for its partnership with Sydney’s City2Surf, via its Agency Village. Hahn has been the official beer partner of Sydney’s City2Surf since 2022, with its fan-favourite, low-carb beer, Hahn Super Dry, as the exclusive beer of the world’s largest fun run until 2024. The partnership will […]

Nine’s Adrian Swift On Why This Year’s The Block Is The Most Competitive Yet
  • B&T Exclusive
  • Media

Nine’s Adrian Swift On Why This Year’s The Block Is The Most Competitive Yet

Yesterday Nine’s launch of The Block was the most-watched show in entertainment for metro views. Eager fans are unlikely to be disappointed, with Nine’s head of content production and development Adrian Swift telling B&T that it’s one of the most competitive seasons to date. At a press event for The Block held in Melbourne last […]

Liquid Ideas Cracks It For Australian Egg Corporation’s PR & Social
  • Marketing

Liquid Ideas Cracks It For Australian Egg Corporation’s PR & Social

Independent creative communications agency, Liquid Ideas, has been appointed Consumer PR and Social Media agency for the Australian Egg Corporation following a competitive pitch. Rowan McMonnies, managing director, at Australian Egg Corporation, said: “What struck us most about Liquid Ideas was their laser focus on our business objective and decisive counsel on how to reach brand […]

Ex-Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Launches Global Agency AndOpen
  • Marketing

Ex-Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Launches Global Agency AndOpen

Chris Kay, the ex-CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London, and ex-CEO of the Publicis Creative Practice of agencies including Leo Burnett, Turner Duckworth, and Digitas, has launched a new company called ‘andOpen’. andOpen has a vision to be a supercharger for modern leaders. It’s a global coaching & content collective built to optimise leaders’ performance […]

oOh! Expands Content Partnership With AFL To Include AFLW
  • Advertising

oOh! Expands Content Partnership With AFL To Include AFLW

oOh!media has extended its partnership with the AFL for the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series, and in an Out-of-Home first, will feature the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series. The one-year partnership extension will bring these events to millions of Australians across oOh!’s nationwide digital network, while enabling advertisers to integrate commercial messages into the dynamic […]

Seven’s Partnership With South by Southwest Sydney 2023 Will Include Upfront
  • Media

Seven’s Partnership With South by Southwest Sydney 2023 Will Include Upfront

Seven Network is partnering with South by Southwest Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation. The partnership will include its Upfront 2024, to be held on Wednesday, 18 October, and Seven House in the heart of the SXSW Sydney 2023 precinct. Seven House will feature a week-long program of events, special partners and […]

Tangerine Telecom Launches “Refreshingly Simple” Brand Platform, Via The Royals
  • Campaigns

Tangerine Telecom Launches “Refreshingly Simple” Brand Platform, Via The Royals

Tangerine Telecom has launched “Refreshingly Simple,” a new brand platform designed to help it demystify the worlds of internet and mobile, via The Royals. The brand platform is introduced via an integrated campaign positioning Tangerine as Australia’s uncomplicated telco, “cutting the crap” to help its customers squeeze the most out of their connected lives. In […]

Queensland Outdoorer Goa Billboards Gives Away $1.5 Million In FREE Advertising!
  • Media

Queensland Outdoorer Goa Billboards Gives Away $1.5 Million In FREE Advertising!

Southeast Queensland’s largest independent Billboard provider, goa Billboards, is giving away $1.5 million worth of free advertising to six community partners. To celebrate its 40th birthday the OOH company has expanded its annual commitment to its community partnerships program from $1 million to $1.5 million dollars in support this year. This initiative enables its partners […]

Uber Eats & Special PR Urge Canberra To Get On The Beers
  • Campaigns

Uber Eats & Special PR Urge Canberra To Get On The Beers

Uber Eats has launched a petition to change the name of the capital to CanBEERa, in Special PR’s first campaign since launch. The campaign generated national media coverage – just weeks after Uber Eats launched its offering in Canberra to help local bottleshops power deliveries in the ACT. The campaign is continuing to roll out […]

Taking The Leap: From Brand Marketer To Advertising Agency
  • Opinion

Taking The Leap: From Brand Marketer To Advertising Agency

In this op-ed, Will Koukouras (pictured), national director of Publicis Sport & Entertainment, explains why moving from client-side to agency has given him a distinct advantage in his new role and made him a “client whisperer” of sorts. A year ago, I took a risk and jumped the fence. After more than 15 years as […]

Keeping David Jones 185 Years Young With CMO James Holloman
  • Marketing

Keeping David Jones 185 Years Young With CMO James Holloman

Staying relevant as an 185 year old legacy brand isn’t without its fair share of challenges. But last Wednesday, at Advertising Week, CMO James Holloman shared with the audience what exciting developments are coming in their brand evolution. We had the privilege of speaking to Holloman to discover more about what’s in store for David […]

WPP Reports 6.9% Q2 Revenue Growth, But A Decline In Tech Spending Is Causing Headwinds
  • Media

WPP Reports 6.9% Q2 Revenue Growth, But A Decline In Tech Spending Is Causing Headwinds

The world’s biggest advertising group, WPP, has downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast to 1.5-3 per cent from 3-5 per cent after lower spending from tech clients caused its revenue in North America to decline in the months from May through June. Reporting its 2Q numbers, the London-based holding company said its first-half profit before […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.