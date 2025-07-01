Hismile Teams Up With Lucky Charms To Launch Magically Delicious Toothpaste

In a world-first collaboration, Australian oral care brand Hismile has partnered with beloved American cereal Lucky Charms to create a toothpaste that blends childhood nostalgia with everyday self-care. The limited-edition Magically Delicious Toothpaste reimagines the iconic marshmallow flavor of the breakfast favourite into a minty-fresh brushing experience.

Infused with notes inspired by the iconic Lucky Charms, think hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and red balloons, this playful innovation brings a touch of magic to your daily routine. “You brush your teeth twice a day, every day, for your whole life, why shouldn’t that routine bring you a little joy?” said Hismile’s marketing manager, Koban Jones.

For Hismile, the goal was to shake up the monotony of oral care with a fresh, fun twist. “This collab is about flipping the script on self-care,” added Jones. “Lucky Charms is pure nostalgia, it’s the kind of thing that instantly takes you back. So we thought, what if brushing your teeth felt like opening a cereal box on a Saturday morning? It’s unexpected, it’s fun, and it makes a daily ritual feel magical.”

The Hismile x Lucky Charms Toothpaste is available online from July 1 via hismileteeth.com.