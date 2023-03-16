Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years.

Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership kicked off in line with the start of the NRL Telstra Premiership on Thursday 02 March and will encompass all 204 Premiership matches over 27 rounds.

The sponsorship cements Hisense as the exclusive category partner across its full range of products, including TV, Laser TV, Refrigeration, Laundry, Air Conditioning and Audio.

Gideon Lui, head of marketing at Hisense Australia, said: “After three great years as an Official Partner of the NRL, we’re thrilled to be continuing our relationship through to 2025. As a popular league and brand across both Australia and New Zealand, this partnership gives us the invaluable opportunity to convince fans to ‘Go Bigger’ and showcase why Hisense is the brand of choice for viewing crisp, clear and true-to-life sporting moments in the home.”

“Renewing our NRL partnership just makes sense. In the last three years we’ve seen the popularity of the NRL TV App on VIDAA (the OS for Hisense TVs) grow, with over 10 million Hisense TVs now featuring the app. The game is ingrained in Australian and New Zealand culture, and we’re proud to play a part in bringing fans closer to the action across both sides of the Tasman,” Lui added.

Andrew Abdo, CEO NRL, said: “The NRL is proud to have a strong group of sponsors who invest in Rugby League, none more so than Hisense Australia. They are a partner that enable a great sports entertainment experience to fans through their technology. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow the partnership to drive even greater value for fans of the game.”

Multi-channel sponsorship

In addition to becoming an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, Hisense will also be a major partner of the State of Origin and Magic Rounds for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, including stadium branding, digital integrations, and social media.

Embracing the increasing trend of sports livestreaming, Hisense is also set to be the inaugural Official Presenting Partner of NRL TV. Shared across NRL.com and the NRL App, NRL TV offers fans more ways to consume NRL content, with match replays and highlights, archival content and team and player profile videos available to fans.

Top technology for rugby league enthusiasts

Hisense’s investment in sport isn’t superficial, it is intrinsic to the innovative technologies engineered for its products.

A key example of this is featured across the brand’s full ULED TV range. Hisense’s AI Sports Mode is capable of enhancing horizontal motions on screen and can adjust the refresh rate to keep pace with the action, allowing viewers to enjoy the fastest tries and biggest tackles without the risk of blur or juddering.

As recently announced at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Hisense’s 2023 range of models are set to be packed with must-have features, including IMAX Enhanced Certification, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ adaptive viewing to name a few.

And for those feeling inspired by their heroes on TV, Hisense’s range of laundry products – set to be launched with the brand’s ConnectLife smart home tech in 2023 – will leave your post-match kit feeling fresh thanks to its innovative Pure Jet technology and Allergy Steam, eliminating 99.9% of allergens from clothing.

So, whether you’re catching the latest game on the big screen, freshening up your own kit, or curating the perfect home space, Hisense can help all NRL-lovers go bigger, and better, this season.