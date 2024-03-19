Harry’s Cafe de Wheels & Hipages Launch New Pie To Fuel Tradies While On The Tools

Motivated by its vision to become the most trusted partner in the trade industry, Australia’s largest online tradie marketplace, hipages, has launched a new campaign to help Aussie tradies have a more productive day on the tools.

Launched in partnership with iconic pie company Harry’s Cafe de Wheels, the campaign features a first-of-its-kind ‘Tradie Pie’, which has been nutritionally balanced and made specially for tradies to help them refuel and tackle their workload with hipages.

Developed with nutritional guidance from expert dietitians, The Tradie Pie is the first in Harry’s Café de Wheels’ 80+-year history to feature a wholemeal pastry, helping with fullness, digestion and a slower burn of energy throughout the day.

The campaign was developed by the earned-first creative agency, We Are Different and has launched across earned, owned, social and retail channels.

“Our mission has always been to help support Aussie tradies both on and off-site, and the Tradie Pie achieves exactly that. In the same way that eating well can help you to get more done on the tools, hipages help tradies boost their job pipeline with more work. Not only do we have tradie’s backs, we’ve got their guts too,” said Nick Ellery, vice president of marketing at hipages.

“hipages gets the power of earned-first creative, including its ability to hook in audiences in unique and compelling ways. The Tradie Pie delivers thumb-stopping content across earned, owned and social channels, helping build brand salience while creating a real-life moment where tradies can engage with the hipages platform. We’re thrilled not only with the brand ambition, but the collective results we’re able to achieve together,” said Stuart Terry, founder and director at We Are Different.

The ‘Tradie Pie’ brought to you by hipages and Harry’s Café de Wheels is available now at all Harry’s stores across New South Wales. More information on the campaign can be viewed here.