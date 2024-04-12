HERO Nabs Dentsu’s Roz Scrimshaw For Head Of Production Gig

Indie agency has appointed Roz Scrimshaw as its national head of production.

Based in HERO’s Melbourne office, Scrimshaw brings 30+ years of industry experience working on some of Australia’s biggest clients on production around the globe. Throughout her career, Scrimshaw has produced Cannes award-winning commercials for the likes of SCA and Mars (Sorbent and Snickers). Her client experience also includes iSelect, Carlton United Breweries (Pure Blonde), NAB, Holden and Officeworks.

Starting her career with HERO’s global partner, McCann Australia, in 1991 in Account Management, Scrimshaw found her passion for production which has led to a stellar career working for some of Australia’s top agencies. The move marks a full circle moment for Scrimshaw, bringing a wealth of knowledge following experience at Clemenger BBDO, CHE, AJF and most recently Dentsu.

Ben Lilley, creative chairman and founder of HERO said “Roz has already hit the ground running at HERO, overseeing production on our major upcoming campaigns for Toyota and ENGIE. She is a consummate professional and a true pleasure to work with. We couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team. And also to welcome her back to the McCann network all over again!”

“I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join the HERO team,” said Scrimshaw. “HERO is delivering some of the industry’s most interesting and exciting work right now, with some truly novel production concepts. I’m excited to be part of such an innovative and creative environment where I can challenge myself to produce incredible work.“

The growth of HERO’s production team follows some major recent award wins, including accolades for Maybelline’s Cannes Lions winning Through Their Eyes campaign at Spikes Asia 2024, the second instalment of Maybelline’s social change campaign Under The Avatar going live and Toyota’s new bZ4X TVC lead campaign, Barry.




