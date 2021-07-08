Here’s Who Is Leading The People’s Choice Race For B&T’s Women In Media Awards

The starting gun has long gone off and the votes are flooding in for the People’s Choice category in this year’s B&T Women in Media Awards (presented by Are Media), but who is leading the race?

Well, we’ve crunched the numbers to find out the frontrunners for this prestigious title, because we know you’re all a very competitive bunch!

Building a nice lead is Kate Toon from StayTooned, with Sophie Muir of Maven PR in hot pursuit.

There is little between third (Denise Barnes, Man of Many) and fourth (Stela Todorovic, 10 ViacomCBS) at the moment, but the gap starts to widen at fifth, where Abigail Charlesworth (AKQA Media) is well-placed but with work to do.

People’s Choice leaderboard

Rank Name Company/agency Percentage of votes 1 Kate Toon StayTooned 29.5% 2 Sophie Muir Maven PR 21.92% 3 Denise Barnes Man of Many 17.99% 4 Stela Todorovic 10 ViacomCBS 16.86% 5 Abigail Charlesworth AKQA Media 9.95%

Voting will close at 5pm (AEST) on Friday 23 July. Click HERE to have your say on who should be crowned the WIM Awards People’s Choice winner now!

Please note that you can vote for as many women as you want, but you can only vote once.

All winners for this year’s WIM Awards will be revealed at the official ceremony on Friday 27 August 2021 at Doltone House – Jones Bay Wharf in Sydney.

Secure your seat at the big gala event HERE and take advantage of the early bird ticket discount.

Here are the key dates you’ll need to jot down in your diary:

Judging period ends: Friday 16 July 2021

Shortlist announced: Thursday 22 July 2021

People’s Choice voting closes: Friday 23 July at 5pm (AEST)

Early bird ticket sales end: Friday 30 July 2021

Awards night: Friday 27 August 2021 at Doltone House – Jones Bay Wharf

