Here’s Who Is Leading The People’s Choice Race For B&T’s Women In Media Awards

Here’s Who Is Leading The People’s Choice Race For B&T’s Women In Media Awards
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The starting gun has long gone off and the votes are flooding in for the People’s Choice category in this year’s B&T Women in Media Awards (presented by Are Media), but who is leading the race?

Well, we’ve crunched the numbers to find out the frontrunners for this prestigious title, because we know you’re all a very competitive bunch!

Building a nice lead is Kate Toon from StayTooned, with Sophie Muir of Maven PR in hot pursuit.

There is little between third (Denise Barnes, Man of Many) and fourth (Stela Todorovic, 10 ViacomCBS) at the moment, but the gap starts to widen at fifth, where Abigail Charlesworth (AKQA Media) is well-placed but with work to do.

People’s Choice leaderboard

Rank Name Company/agency Percentage of votes
1 Kate Toon StayTooned 29.5%
2 Sophie Muir Maven PR 21.92%
3 Denise Barnes Man of Many 17.99%
4 Stela Todorovic 10 ViacomCBS 16.86%
5 Abigail Charlesworth AKQA Media 9.95%

Voting will close at 5pm (AEST) on Friday 23 July. Click HERE to have your say on who should be crowned the WIM Awards People’s Choice winner now!

Please note that you can vote for as many women as you want, but you can only vote once.

All winners for this year’s WIM Awards will be revealed at the official ceremony on Friday 27 August 2021 at Doltone House – Jones Bay Wharf in Sydney.

Secure your seat at the big gala event HERE and take advantage of the early bird ticket discount.

Here are the key dates you’ll need to jot down in your diary:

Judging period ends: Friday 16 July 2021

Shortlist announced: Thursday 22 July 2021

People’s Choice voting closes: Friday 23 July at 5pm (AEST)

Early bird ticket sales end: Friday 30 July 2021

Awards night: Friday 27 August 2021 at Doltone House – Jones Bay Wharf

If you’d like more information about this year’s Women in Media Awards, head to the website.

Thank you to all of our incredible sponsors for making the event possible!

Please login with linkedin to comment

Are Media People's Choice WIM Awards WIM Awards 2021 women in media awards Women in Media Awards 2021

Latest News

Digital Marketing Agency No Standing Adds Six Beauty And Fashion Clients
  • Marketing

Digital Marketing Agency No Standing Adds Six Beauty And Fashion Clients

Melbourne-based digital marketing agency, No Standing, has recently won a variety of new accounts across the beauty and fashion industries. The latest additions to their client list include Haircarebear, Boost Lab, LUSSO, ASILIO, Jagger and Stone and Day Club the Label. The new accounts extend the No Standing client list across the three hubs that […]

How Bench Media Has Used IAS’s Context Control To Drive Campaign Performance
  • Technology

How Bench Media Has Used IAS’s Context Control To Drive Campaign Performance

Bench Media understands that audience targeting will be significantly affected by the upcoming deprecation of third-party cookies. To address this challenge, Bench Media leveraged IAS’s Context Control to help their leading clients achieve significant scale while driving impressive results for campaigns. Bench Media ran a head-to-head test with IAS and a major DSP’s audience targeting […]

Yubo Launches ‘YuBucks’, A New Virtual Online Currency
  • Technology

Yubo Launches ‘YuBucks’, A New Virtual Online Currency

Yubo has announced the launch of YuBucks, a virtual online currency. This new paid feature, similar to in-app gifts between users, is part of the development of the social network’s unique business model that monetises through sustainable social commerce rather than profiting through advertising or selling its users data. Since the rollout of YuBucks Beta, […]

The Trade Desk Unveils New Media Trading Platform
  • Technology

The Trade Desk Unveils New Media Trading Platform

The Trade Desk has today announced the launch of its new trading platform – Solimar – that will help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet. Designed in response to a rapidly evolving digital marketing environment, Solimar enables marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in […]

Quantcast Snares The Trade Desk’s Min-Jae Lee As New Chief Privacy Officer
  • Technology

Quantcast Snares The Trade Desk’s Min-Jae Lee As New Chief Privacy Officer

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the addition of Min-Jae Lee, JD, as its chief privacy officer. Lee joins Quantcast from The Trade Desk and will be responsible for driving Quantcast’s privacy-first approach and helping brands and publishers manage consumer consent.

Startmate Announces New Founders Fellowship Program To Support New Start-Ups
  • Marketing

Startmate Announces New Founders Fellowship Program To Support New Start-Ups

Startmate has announced the Founders Fellowship program to seek out and support the founders of the future to enter Australia and New Zealand start-up ecosystem. The 20-week-long program commencing this month is aimed at increasing the number of passionate founders starting companies within the ANZ region. Budding founders are provided with a clear path to […]

Revolution360 Makes Significant Leadership Team Promotions
  • Marketing

Revolution360 Makes Significant Leadership Team Promotions

Out-of-Home (OOH) media provider Revolution360 is pleased to announce the promotions of two of its senior leadership team members as the agency prepares for national scale up. Sean McCaull (previously head of gales NSW) is now general manager of business operations for the agency and Josh Fitzgerald has been promoted to national sales director (previously […]

Daresay Wins NSW Department Of Education And Good Earth Teas Accounts
  • Marketing

Daresay Wins NSW Department Of Education And Good Earth Teas Accounts

Award winning content and social agency Daresay is starting the new financial year with two new business wins after being appointed by Tata Consumer Products and NSW Government’s Department of Education, both following competitive pitches. Daresay, sister agency to The Works, part of Capgemini, has been named as the social agency of record by Tata […]