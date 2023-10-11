Here’s Cheers To Our Tremendous 2023 B&T Award Judges!

Being judgemental gets a bad rep, but here at B&T we believe being judgemental is a good thing. Judgement raises the bar of standard and has us all striving harder to avoid the cold, hard glare of negative judgement.

This is why we would like to give a HUGE thank you to our B&T Awards judges who worked tirelessly to filter out 2023’s top performing agencies that will again be recognised come the big night on Friday 24th November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Not yet got your tickets to adland’s biggest knees up? You need to click HERE and pronto.

You can also check out all of this year’s nominees HERE and HERE.

The awards could not go ahead, however, were it not for our army of dedicated judges carefully going through the entries. Our judges give up their free time to sort through the entries and raise the collective standard of our industry. So a HUGE thank you to you all!

And without further ado here are our fabulous judges:

Andrew Campbell Miles Omodei Uma DONE Karen Halligan Nicole Zosh Lisa Cachia Nick Ellery Matteo Piovan Vanessa Liell Greg Graham Jeff Estok William Leach Claire West Jo Reilly Caroline Bonpain Carolyn Mackley Thomas W Dobson Sabrina Doulgas An Le Linda Delphin Nicole Papoutsis Yash Gandhi Natalie Lockwood Sangeeta Leach Ben Knighton Kathryn Illy Mari Kauppinen Aimee Ocampo Dimitri Andreatidis Vandita Pandey Caitlin Bancroft Nic Redfern Andrew Younis Barry Bohler Anneliese Douglass Rochelle Burbury Le Tran Sam Cooke Jonathan Sully Nicole Moore Samantha Parker Tracey Clark Jane Merrick Dominic Brandon Tracy Hardwick Lisa Sheehan Nathan Kent Emma Mallinson Paige Kilburn Mandy Eyles Nicole Carlaw Renee Davidson Faycal Ben Abdellaziz Georgie Gonczi Caitlin Hoey Debbie Leader Eric Thomson Emma Jensen Ricky Chanana Rebecca Tos Anna Bollinger James Griffiths Petra Buchanan Gaye Steel Katharina Basley Matt Michael Sarah Jane Wickham Tim Kenward Elizabeth McIntyre Sarah Gallon Lindene Cleary Ben Hillman Melinda Heffernan Bec Hurley Rebecca Newton Sarah Heitkamp Damian Pincus Shanika Campton Winston Su Liam Loan Lack Alex Rienecker Anna O’Dea Rushenka Perera Naomi Gorringe Arthur Georgiou Iris Chan David Bowman Paige Wheaton Simon Hadfield Julia Vargiu Tom Donald Alison Hearne Miranda Ward Nancy Lan Victoria Hutchinson Ben Baker Richard Woods Amanda MacMillan Diana Costantini Clarissa Harris Justine Sywak Michelle Hampton James Caldwell Kelly Dunne Az Yousaf Mark Hobart Tim Addington Renee Hyde Andrew Howie Kelly Dunlop Sebastian Graham Nicholas Levy Angela Hampton Lee Simpson Kate Young David Radestock Gayle While Aussie Merciadez Lorna Ash Chris Colter Stephanie Brown Nicole Prior Kathy Rhodes Tanya Vragalis Andreana Walton Nikki Clarkson Donna Gordon Michael Di Natale Fiona Nicol Dan Collier-Hill Danny Molyneux Carla Bridge David Kennedy Meg Montgomery Shivani Maharaj Mike Thomas Ricci Meldrum Elizabeth Harper Elliott Eldridge Mark Hollands Asier Carazo David Borean David Fraser Karen Ganschow Sam Trattles Denny Handlin Keeva Stratton Catherine King Johnny Nicol Justine Leong Nina Nyman Kelly McBride James Ledger Pamela Bishop Michelle Battersby Anna Jackson Margy Vary Christian Solomon Alita McMenamin Lucia Elliott Mitchell Greenway Mikaela Crimmins Graham Webster Dan Johns