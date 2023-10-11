Here’s Cheers To Our Tremendous 2023 B&T Award Judges!

Being judgemental gets a bad rep, but here at B&T we believe being judgemental is a good thing. Judgement raises the bar of standard and has us all striving harder to avoid the cold, hard glare of negative judgement.

This is why we would like to give a HUGE thank you to our B&T Awards judges who worked tirelessly to filter out 2023’s top performing agencies that will again be recognised come the big night on Friday 24th November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

The awards could not go ahead, however, were it not for our army of dedicated judges carefully going through the entries. Our judges give up their free time to sort through the entries and raise the collective standard of our industry. So a HUGE thank you to you all!

And without further ado here are our fabulous judges:

Andrew Campbell
Miles Omodei
Uma DONE
Karen Halligan
Nicole Zosh
Lisa Cachia
Nick Ellery
Matteo Piovan
Vanessa Liell
Greg Graham
Jeff Estok
William Leach
Claire West
Jo Reilly
Caroline Bonpain
Carolyn Mackley
Thomas W Dobson
Sabrina Doulgas
An Le
Linda Delphin
Nicole Papoutsis
Yash Gandhi
Natalie Lockwood
Sangeeta Leach
Ben Knighton
Kathryn Illy
Mari Kauppinen
Aimee Ocampo
Dimitri Andreatidis
Vandita Pandey
Caitlin Bancroft
Nic Redfern
Andrew Younis
Barry Bohler
Anneliese Douglass
Rochelle Burbury
Le Tran
Sam Cooke
Jonathan Sully
Nicole Moore
Samantha  Parker
Tracey Clark
Jane Merrick
Dominic Brandon
Tracy Hardwick
Lisa Sheehan
Nathan Kent
Emma Mallinson
Paige Kilburn
Mandy Eyles
Nicole Carlaw
Renee Davidson
Faycal Ben Abdellaziz
Georgie Gonczi
Caitlin Hoey
Debbie Leader
Eric Thomson
Emma Jensen
Ricky Chanana
Rebecca Tos
Anna Bollinger
James Griffiths
Petra Buchanan
Gaye Steel
Katharina Basley
Matt Michael
Sarah Jane Wickham
Tim Kenward
Elizabeth McIntyre
Sarah Gallon
Lindene Cleary
Ben Hillman
Melinda Heffernan
Bec Hurley
Rebecca Newton
Sarah Heitkamp
Damian Pincus
Shanika Campton
Winston Su
Liam Loan Lack
Alex Rienecker
Anna O’Dea
Rushenka Perera
Naomi Gorringe
Arthur Georgiou
Iris Chan
David Bowman
Paige Wheaton
Simon Hadfield
Julia Vargiu
Tom Donald
Alison Hearne
Miranda Ward
Nancy Lan
Victoria Hutchinson
Ben Baker
Richard Woods
Amanda MacMillan
Diana Costantini
Clarissa Harris
Justine Sywak
Michelle Hampton
James Caldwell
Kelly Dunne
Az Yousaf
Mark Hobart
Tim Addington
Renee Hyde
Andrew Howie
Kelly Dunlop
Sebastian Graham
Nicholas Levy
Angela Hampton
Lee Simpson
Kate Young
David Radestock
Gayle While
Aussie Merciadez
Lorna Ash
Chris Colter
Stephanie Brown
Nicole  Prior
Kathy Rhodes
Tanya Vragalis
Andreana Walton
Nikki Clarkson
Donna Gordon
Michael Di Natale
Fiona Nicol
Dan Collier-Hill
Danny Molyneux
Carla Bridge
David Kennedy
Meg Montgomery
Shivani Maharaj
Mike Thomas
Ricci Meldrum
Elizabeth Harper
Elliott Eldridge
Mark Hollands
Asier Carazo
David Borean
David Fraser
Karen Ganschow
Sam Trattles
Denny Handlin
Keeva Stratton
Catherine King
Johnny Nicol
Justine Leong
Nina Nyman
Kelly McBride
James Ledger
Pamela Bishop
Michelle Battersby
Anna Jackson
Margy Vary
Christian Solomon
Alita McMenamin
Lucia Elliott
Mitchell Greenway
Mikaela Crimmins
Graham Webster
Dan Johns




