Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac and the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced the next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits,” a series of iconic court settings around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

On Wednesday, May 11, Hennessy and the NBA will unveil Australia’s first floating basketball court on the scenic Sydney Harbour. The invitation-only event will include shooting competitions, the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy on display, and a line-up of entertainment featuring local Australian talent and celebrities.

As part of the Courts Beyond Limits series, Hennessy and the NBA have unveiled first-of-their kind basketball courts at iconic locations around the world. Courts Beyond Limits first premiered in Australia in May 2021 with a takeover of Bondi’s Icebergs Ocean Pool and was followed by pop-up courts in London and Shanghai.

“We at Hennessy are delighted to continue to partner with the NBA to create this unforgettable experience in Sydney, Australia,” said Hennessy President & CEO Laurent Boillot. “We were thrilled to see the success of last year’s event at the iconic Bondi beach. This truly set the standard for our global Courts Beyond Limits initiative, and we are looking forward to another successful event this year.”

“Since becoming the Official Spirit of the NBA, Hennessy has consistently delivered unique experiences to help excite and engage the NBA’s global fanbase,” said NBA Asia Head of Global Marketing Partnerships, Events & Basketball Operations Francesco Suarez. “Together with Hennessy, we look forward to providing Australian fans with another unforgettable celebration to mark the culmination of the NBA’s historic 75th Anniversary Season.”

Building on the Courts Beyond Limits series, Hennessy will take its partnership with the NBA to new levels in its latest campaign “Game Never Stops,” which will feature a short film celebrating the influence that the league, Hennessy and basketball have had beyond the four corners of the court. The film will premiere in Australia during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs and Finals, Australian fans will be able to experience the action with Hennessy. Beginning May 11, Hennessy will launch two game-day seasonal collections available exclusively through spiritoftheNBA.hennessy.com. The “Hennessy Game Day Drop,” valued at $279 AUD, includes a Hennessy V.S NBA Limited Edition 700ml bottle, Hennessy’s logo sweater, and for the first 200 fans, a complimentary Hennessy x NBA basketball. Additionally, The Hennessy Baller Collection, valued at $650 AUD and limited to 50 editions, includes a 700ml bottle of Hennessy X.O, a set of six Hennessy cognac glasses, a complimentary Hennessy x NBA basketball, and a complimentary code for NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service.

To celebrate the culmination of the NBA 75th Anniversary Season, Hennessy also invites fans to an exclusive one night only Hennessy x NBA Season Closing Party on Friday, July 1 at the Ivy Penthouse in Sydney. Guests who wish to experience the ultimate in luxury can reserve a tailored package through the Hennessy Concierge Service and arrive in style via the Hennessy Private Jet whilst having an unforgettable experience tasting some of Hennessy’s rarest and most prestigious cognacs, or an All-Star cocktail experience 41,000 feet in the air. Prices begin at $45,000 AUD. Reservations for the Hennessy x NBA Season Closing Party and private jet service will open on June 1.