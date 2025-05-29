Helping Aussies Shop More Sustainably: Horizon Leads PR Campaign For ‘ReMade In Australia’

Strategic communications agency Horizon Communication Group has teamed up with ‘ReMade in Australia’ program, a new Federal Government-backed certification initiative that encourages the use of recycled content when making Australian products, helping Aussies to shop more sustainably and with confidence.

The program is apart of Australia’s broader strategy to transition towards a circular economy.

ReMade in Australia will certify and promote products and projects made in Australia with recycled content, making it easier for consumers, businesses and government to identify and choose items that support Australia’s sustainability goals. By driving awareness of and demand for products with recycled content, the program aims to stimulate innovation and investment across manufacturing and procurement sectors.

Horizon will deliver a comprehensive communications campaign to support the rollout of the ReMade in Australia program, helping to build national momentum behind the use of recycled content in everyday products and major projects.

“ReMade in Australia represents a bold step forward in our national circular economy journey,” said Lisa Portolan, managing director, Horizon Communication Group.

“We’re proud to support the program by engaging consumers, business and industry through compelling communications that promote the value of recycled content and drive positive environmental change. This partnership reflects our agency’s deep commitment to sustainability and our passion for purpose-driven work.”

The project will be led by greenHorizon, Horizon’s specialist sustainability and impact division. With more than three decades of experience and a strong track record in environmental communication, Horizon has worked with leading organisations including Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO), NSW Environment Protection Authority and Planet Ark. The partnership with ReMade in Australia adds to Horizon’s growing portfolio of sustainability clients.

“We are excited to appoint greenHorizon to assist with this important work,” said Ben Lazzaro, chief executive at ReMade in Australia.

“We know that Aussies want to shop more sustainably but find it hard to do so due to unclear labelling. Their role will help ensure clear, consistent messaging that supports the uptake of the program and ultimately gives Australians greater confidence when choosing products made locally with recycled materials.”