Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One

To celebrate the launch of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, Grammy-nominated Australian music producer FISHER has put his spin on Bob Marley’s legendary track ‘JAMMING’.

The global collaboration was spun up by Australia-integrated agency Hello Social and has already amassed over 5M plays.

 

The track is out now on all streaming platforms and is currently at Number 2 on the Beatport “Top 100” globally.

“I was stoked to be invited to collaborate with Bob Marley and rework his hit Jamming. Not only is he one of the world’s biggest music icons, but his impact has also transcended generations which is really special. I wish the Marley family all the best with this incredible film and can’t wait to take this banging Jamming remix to millions at festivals around the world in his honour,” FISHER said.

“Whether it’s Bob Marley or Fisher, for generations music has had an innate ability to bring people together, to unite and influence. Pairing Fisher with Bob Marley to rework his 70’s hit ‘Jamming’ back into streaming and social circulation ahead of release was a masterstroke,” said Sam Kelly, managing director at hello social.

 The film debuted at number one locally, grossing $2,040,714 on opening, with an audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is out now.




