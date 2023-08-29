Hearts & Science Raids EssenceMediacom As Peter Skarparis Named GM Of Sydney

Hearts & Science has appointed Peter Skarparis as general manager Sydney as the agency looks to build on strong momentum created by recent client wins including SBS and Peloton.

Seasoned media operator Skarparis has 18 years’ experience in the Australian and UK markets. He’s worked in implementation, comms planning and client leadership roles for global networks in Sydney, Brisbane, and London, with clients from media & entertainment, insurance, and telco to tourism and FMCG.

Previously at EssenceMediacom, where he was client managing partner, Skarparis will oversee the day-to-day operations of Hearts & Science in Sydney. He will report to Luke Hutchinson, chief operating officer AU, who believes Skarparis is a great fit both culturally for clients and the Hearts team, as well as the agency proposition.

Hutchinson commented: “We’ve built a great agency to date based on our mission of creating meaningful connections in media supported by the absolute best data and technology. We are constantly evolving with an eye on future developments in media and beyond and, throughout our conversations with Peter, it was clear that his vision for that new future of media planning and customer connection is strongly aligned to the Hearts ambition. Core to realising that future potential is our team, and Peter’s commitment to and passion for people and their development in media is second to none.”

Skarparis added: ”I’m excited to be joining Hearts & Science. Their philosophy of media connecting brands and consumers through experiences aligns with my perspective; it’s progressive, fresh, and really captures our role as modern media professionals. The team has a clear belief of how brands can take advantage of what the Australian communications landscape has to offer, and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead!”

Skarparis will start at Hearts & Science on 4 September. He joins a growing team of senior leaders that have come on board at the agency since Jane Stanley became CEO in 2023. These have included the promotion of Luke Hutchinson to chief operating officer, and the appointments of Darren Stein as national managing director and Kylie Pascoe as general manager Melbourne.