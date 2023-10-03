Hearts & Science Feeling Good About New Client Win

Hearts & Science Feeling Good About New Client Win
    Hearts & Science has been appointed media agency for Cleaver’s Organic, part of one of Australia’s leading organic meat businesses, Hewitt Foods.

    Hearts will further launch the Cleaver’s Organic brand into the Australian market with its new positioning, ‘Meat you’ll feel good about’. The agency will undertake all media strategy, planning and buying across ATL and digital channels.

    On the shelves for 20 years, Cleaver’s is leading the way in sustainable, certified organic and carbon neutral Australian-raised meat.

    Advertising will seek to increase awareness among everyday Aussies of Cleaver’s organic first approach, which is good for the planet, good for animals and great for consumers. Media will drive product adoption and loyalty for everything from Cleaver’s quality organic grass-fed beef and lamb, to their quick and easy oven-ready meals and award-winning chicken nuggets.

    Hearts & Science CEO ANZ, Jane Stanley further commented: “We’re delighted to have been appointed by this sustainable business and add another amazing purpose-led brand to our growing client list. We’re excited to be working with the Cleaver’s team, who have such a clear, genuine mission, and who are so passionate and driven about the importance of sustainable farming to individual consumers, Australia and the entire planet.”

    Cleaver’s GM sales & marketing, Patrick Kerr, added “We’re really looking forward to working with the Hearts & Science team on this great new campaign. With its organic first ethos and great tasting range, Cleaver’s really is meat you’ll feel good about.”

    Cleaver’s Organic join the growing list of new clients for Hearts & Science after winning SBS and Peloton earlier this year. The appointment is with immediate effect.




