Hearing Australia Releases Upbeat New Campaign Via The Station Agency

In collaboration with The Station Agency, Hearing Australia today announces the launch of a playful, emotive campaign that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the vibrant lives of Australians with hearing difficulties.

The campaign marks a significant step forward in redefining the perception of individuals using hearing devices as they embrace life to the fullest.

With regard to the campaign’s potential to make a lasting impact, Bernadette Clarke, Hearing Australia’s head of brand and marketing said: “Hearing aid technology has advanced significantly over the past five years. It’s important that we communicate what a difference this technology can make to consumer’s lives and how technology can be tailored to individual lifestyles.”

Says Ian Cassidy, co-managing partner at The Station Agency: “There are many tired tropes in advertising when portraying an older demographic, and the hearing services category has traditionally fallen into that trap. So full credit to Hearing Australia for coming on a journey with us to show their customers as they truly are: fun-loving, full of life, and who see their hearing device as a lifestyle facilitator.”

Alasdair Robertson, co-managing partner at The Station Agency, highlighted the campaign’s emotional impact on long-term effectiveness: “This campaign recognises the power of emotionally led creative in driving long-term effectiveness. In creating a suite of distinctive assets for the Hearing Australia brand including a sonic logo, it will hopefully work to improve brand salience and mental availability, and create meaningful differentiation in what is a cluttered, highly competitive category.”

The campaign, which spans across various media channels, including TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social, and in-store activation will reach Australians nationwide through Hearing Australia’s 180 centres.

Client:

Hearing Australia

Head of brand and marketing: Bernadette Clarke

National campaign manager: Karen Wilson

Digital marketing specialist: Rachael Abboud

Creative agency: The Station Agency

Production: T&DA and Generator United

VFX: Alt. Music/mix: The Sound Kitchen