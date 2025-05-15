Hear From Cairns Crocodiles Awards & Hatchlings Winners!

After a whirlwind 24 hours, the inaugural Cairns Hatchlings winners, presented by Yahoo, were received their trophies!

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards winners, from across the Asia-Pacific region, also took the stage to receive their awards, celebrating the boundless creativity in the region.

And what better way to celebrate winning the gong than having a couple of B&T hacks stick a microphone under your nose!

Here’s what our winners had to say:

Cairns Hatchlings Winners

The inaugural Cairns Hatchlings winners worked their socks off to take home the trophies. Here’s what our sleep-deprived emerging leaders had to say.

We’ve got our Marketing, sponsored by Boomtown, winners Google’s Olivia Ford and Laura Jeffries; our Media winners, sponsored by Boomtown, Match & Wood’s Olivia Casamento and Ashley Hill; Video, presented by Publica, winners Thomas Carr from oOh!media and Louis Tannerand. Bringing it home are the PR winners, Claudia Warren and Francesca Hampton from Havas Red.

Akcelo

The Akcelo team cleaned up at Cairns Crocodiles, winning 10 individual trophies, including five golds and taking out the Grand Prix in partnership with OMD.

TBWA

TBWA, meanwhile, had a very strong showing, taking home two golds for the Media and Out of Home categories for the excellent ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ campaign.

News Australia

Romping to the Gold category in the Print & Publishing category for the excellent ‘Help Our Highway’ for NRMA Insurance.

EssenceMediacom

EssenceMediacom took home three trophies, including gold in the FMCG category for ‘Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did’ for Mars.