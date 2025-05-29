Healthcare Brand BioGaia Launches First Global Campaign & Scales Australian Marketing Push

The Swedish company recently hired its first ANZ marketing director after relaunching into the market as a standalone brand.

BioGaia, which claims it is a leader in probiotic innovation backed by extensive research on the strain L. reuteri DSM 17938, has launched its first major marketing campaign in Australia to promote its probiotic drops for babies.

Previously, the company’s probiotic products were available in the market through a distribution agreement, but that partnership concluded last year, paving the way for BioGaia to take full ownership of its brand presence in the ANZ region

In Australia, BioGaia has begun rolling out its first global brand campaign to promote its BioGaia Protectis baby Probiotic drops, which helps relieve infant colic symptoms.

BioGaia claims its products have been clinically shown to reduce crying time by 56 per cent at day 14.

BioGaia ANZ marketing director Sonia Gouveia, a former senior brand manager of children’s Panadol at GSK and senior brand manager of pain relief at Haleon, joined the business in December.

Gouveia was brought on by BioGaia CEO and president Theresa Agnew and Ben Wright the ANZ BioGaia CEO.

She told B&T that she is using her experience in health brands and consumer connection to drive an ambitious marketing agenda to put BioGaia on the map for Australian and New Zealand families.

“Theresa’s vision is to build and grow strong consumer brands,” said Gouveia, who was attracted by the opportunity to grow a new brand that resonates with a new generation of parents.

“Since joining, we have launched two new kids probiotic chewables, and two oral care probiotic chewables.

“What sets us apart in the probiotic space is our science-led approach—researching and developing products at the strain level.

“We only launched into the ANZ market in July last year. It’s early days, but the potential ahead is immense”

The global brand campaign, created by BBDO globally with Australian media planning and buying handled by Rapid, will roll out across social media channels, including Meta, Reddit and TikTok. They are also running ads on catch up TV.

Other marketing activity includes sampling at events and conferences targeting consumers and healthcare professionals.

“We’re trailing this for the first time, and it’s all about visibility—being seen, recognised, and ultimately chosen. It’s a chance for us to connect with as many people as possible, build trust with new mums, and establish credibility as they get to know and love our brand.

“We’ve just expanded with a kid’s range, and our first adult product to build on the momentum from the infant’s range.

According to market research, around 20 per cent of parents of young children already recognise the BioGaia brand, and Gouveia wants to organically grow its reach and visibility across key touchpoints.