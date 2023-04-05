HBF’s Quokkas Question Happily Ever After In New Campaign From Leo Burnett

HBF’s Quokkas Question Happily Ever After In New Campaign From Leo Burnett
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    HBF’s much-loved quokkas are back on Rottnest Island to celebrate love in the health insurance brand’s latest campaign.

    All set for a wonderful celebration of the union of Buddy and his quokka fiancé, Barbara, the question remains: will they live happily ever after?

    Created by Leo Burnett Australia, the campaign forms part of HBF’s new ‘Healthier Insurance’ brand platform that demonstrates HBF’s focus on helping members get the most out of their health, by getting the most out of their health insurance.

    The campaign spotlights the flexibility of HBF’s health cover and highlights that whilst customers are happy to share a policy with their loved ones, they don’t need to share their extras limits.

    The integrated campaign runs on TV, radio, OOH, social and across digital channels.

    HBF, general manager marketing & engagement, Louise Ardagh said: “At HBF we understand that members want value in every single part of their health insurance, and it’s usually a case of you fitting around it, rather than the other way around. Our new platform ‘Healthier Insurance’ celebrates how we have turned this concept on its head with extras cover that understands no two people’s needs are the same.”

    Leo Burnett, creative director, Michelle Walsh added: “I’m excited by the potential of the Healthier Insurance platform and look forward to working with HBF on bringing it to life in meaningful ways for their members. I also look forward to more days spent contemplating things like, ‘what would a quokka wear to a beach wedding?”

