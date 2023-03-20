Hawthorn FC & Campaignware Launch MCG Fan Activation

Hawthorn FC and Campaignware launched a fan activation at the MCG concourse before the team’s Round 1 clash against Essendon on Sunday.

The campaign, made by Campaignware’s new Bespoke division gave fans the chance to take a full-body photo in a booth, which is then placed into the centre of a specially designed team photo with fans able to take it away as a memento.

Different versions of the campaign will be made available throughout the year in both physical and digital spaces – powered by the world-first image insertion technology built by Campaignware.

Karina Bloomfield, head of marketing of Hawthorn Football Club said: “For the first time in three years, we’re able to celebrate the beginning of the AFL season in a big way, and with a 60,000+ crowd anticipated for our Round 1 grudge match, we wanted to give our loyal members and fans every reason to get along to the game.

New and creative ways to engage our fans are at the forefront of our match day strategy, and so we put the challenge to Campaignware to custom design and build this activation for us.

We’re thrilled with the finished product and think our members and fans will be too.

Adam Mussa, Founder of Campaignware added: “We’re thrilled to continue pushing the boundaries of fan engagement with our longstanding partners Hawthorn FC by creating this unique physical activation space and showcasing the scope of what Campaignware can offer to the sporting community through our Bespoke division.

We can’t wait to see the smiles on fans’ faces on the day, and just how far we can push this technology in the future.”