Have You Been Paying Attention? GumGum Wraps Up Day One With Buzzword Bingo
Self-aware and making light of their own industry in the final session of day one, GumGum revolutionised the panel format, turning its discussion on the media and advertising landscape into a giant game of Buzzword Bingo live from Hemingways.

Lead image: Karan Kant, Kristy Kinzett, Charlie Allat & Kevin Fernandes

Three prizes were up for grabs, and, in typical Adland fashion, bingo was reached three times before the session hit the 15-minute mark. Words like personalisation, context, and AI were knocked off the board early on, with very few sheets remaining empty by the end of the session. So, how did you do? Have you been paying attention?

The panel, moderated by Karan Kant, head of sales APAC at GumGum, included Kevin Fernandes, national head of partnerships and adtech at Havas, Charlie Allat, client advisory director at Kinesso, and Kristy Kinzett, head of digital at Wavemaker Melbourne, discussing the future landscape of media and advertising, spotlighting AI, personalisation, and contextual environments.

“We always latch on to the shiny cool stuff and try to get it up and running at the earliest, whereas typically, I’ve spent a lot of time on personalisation as something that is super important unequivocally,” said Fernandes.

“If you look at what social ethics says in AI and context in the influencer space, you can start to see afterwards how you can connect with consumers. At the end of the day, we were trying to get the attention of others, and really, it is quite easy”.

Speakers stressed the significance of comprehending consumer behaviour and harnessing AI for enriched experiences. Integrated media approaches took centre stage, underscoring the importance of managing latency in contextual environments. While acknowledging the industry’s reliance on traditional methods, there was a notable shift towards forging deeper connections with consumers through distinctive supply and attention.

All the while, eager delegates waited with bated breath to hear what the next word from the speakers would be. The panel was a light and fun way to end a full day of heavy, out-of-the-box thinking and an even better way to kick off GumGum Happy Hour in Hemingways Brewery.

