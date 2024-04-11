Havas’ One Green Bean Appointed To Time Out Australia Social, Influencer & Trade PR Account

Havas’ creative communications agency one green bean (OGB) has been appointed to support trade PR, influencer collaborations and social media, following a competitive pitch.

Time Out announced last month that it was expanding its coverage across Australia to reach a national audience through local content about the best things to do, see, eat and drink as well as travel news, recommendations and insider tips. With a strong presence in Sydney and Melbourne since 2007 – and with these cities remaining just as important – Time Out is now engaging its audience and advertising clients with a national offering too. The mission is to make Time Out Australia the go-to destination for the best cultural, culinary and travel experiences for both locals and tourists alike.

At the heart of the national launch of Time Out Australia is a burst of national digital and video content curated and created by Time Out’s local expert journalists across website and social media. Wotif, the leading Australian travel site, is a launch sponsor of Time Out Australia’s new proposition.

To further support the brand’s expansion, a consumer campaign is launching soon by OGB, designed to drive awareness. This includes Time Out’s Cult(ure) Club influencer program, a collective of tastemakers with a cult-like following – a curated group of local connoisseurs, from creatives to foodies to musicians (including The Jungle Giants) and more, from every corner of the country. They will delve into their local scenes to take Time Out’s audience on a journey to hidden gems and unique experiences across Australia.

In addition, collaboratively OGB is working with the Time Out Australia team to create a user-generated content social campaign asking Australians to ‘show us the best of Australia’ where entrants can win a holiday worth $10,000 sponsored by Northern Territory Tourism, and is also providing ongoing organic social support.

Kaylie Smith, managing director Time Out Media APAC said: “People come to Time Out when they want to have a great time out: whether they are looking for a unique restaurant, an exciting day away from the city or the latest not-to-be-missed exhibition – our curated content about the best things to do, see, eat and drink is trusted and we’re excited to now also offer this inspiration across the entire country and provide our advertising clients with new opportunities. We are looking forward to working with OGB on a fun, impactful campaign to support our national launch.”

Laura Byrne, head of content at OGB said: “Time Out is known all over the world for being an in-the-know guide for locals and travelers alike, so we’re thrilled to be on board to help expand the brand nationally in Australia. Our sector experience across travel and lifestyle, together with our Gen Z audience expertise puts us in good stead to deliver this integrated launch campaign which we’re excited for everyone to see.”