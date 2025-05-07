Hard FIZZ & GoTransit Join Forces To Turn Heads

GoTransit has teamed up with beverage brand Hard FIZZ to deliver a unique bus activation that offered a preview of the Out 2 Lunch Festival to the streets of the Gold Coast.

The specially wrapped bus offered 40 VIP guests a one-of-a-kind experience – a taste of the two-day festival which was headlined by world-famous DJ and Hard FIZZ co-founder FISHER, complete with Rich Penny and Nick Atkins providing the on-bus entertainment, immersive visuals, and stops at some of the Coast’s most iconic locations.

GoTransit marketing lead Brooke Hindmarsh said the activation took transit advertising beyond its traditional boundaries.

“The goal was not to just place an ad on a bus. We wanted to create a high-impact branded experience that brought the Hard FIZZ personality to life, while also being an extension of the Out 2 Lunch festival’s identity,” she said.

“The bus was fully wrapped by our crew with the eye-catching artwork that our design team created. Inside, the passengers enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere with lighting, an immersive sound system and a built-in DJ booth.

“We definitely turned some heads as we travelled around! You’ll often see lively buses making their way through that part of town, but not during the day.”

“It was a great activation”, added Joel Scott, Hard FIZZ head of marketing. “It’s no easy feat to drive through Surfers Paradise and have people say, ‘that’s not something you see every day’.”

“Our aim was to promote Hard FIZZ and the festival, while also raising some eyebrows, and I’d say we were successful in doing exactly that.”

Brooke said the Hard FIZZ activation reflects a broader industry shift toward more experiential brand moments and highlights how transit advertising can play a central role in that evolution.

“This is the kind of activation we believe represents the future of out-of-home – immersive and designed to leave a lasting impression,” said Hindmarsh.

“Brands are increasingly looking for ways to connect with audiences. They want to create moments that are felt, shared, and remembered. At GoTransit, we’re leaning into that by delivering creative, dynamic experiences that take our clients’ campaigns beyond traditional placements and into real-world engagement.”