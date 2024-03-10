Hamish & Andy Launch Hubbl With Hilarious Campaign Via Mindshare
Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, has today kicked off a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.
The campaign dubbed ‘Hubbl & Andy’ sees the iconic duo tackle common pain points with streaming, leveraging their iconic sense of humour to show off product features in a fun and entertaining way and positioning Hubbl as the solution to streaming fatigue and frustration.
Following extensive consumer research, the campaign strategy was built to address the biggest entertainment challenges facing Australians and how Hubbl’s ‘sizzling seven’ product features would simplify the entertainment experience.
“Hamish and Andy are the ultimate brand ambassadors, bringing authenticity and likeability to the brand and elevating the creative with their unique tone and comedic delivery,” said Dani Simpson, executive director of Hubbl.
“Hamish as a life-size Hubbl dancing to ‘Everybody’s Hubbl’n’ gets me laughing every time and we think it will help push Hubbl into the vernacular as a simplified TV and streaming experience”.
“Hubbl is a piece of tech that belongs in every home, so we opted for a duo most Australians know and love. Hamish and Andy – or in this case, Hubbl and Andy,” said Andrew Wynne, principal, JOY.
“As talent, Hubbl and Andy bring the many features and benefits of the system to life in simple, connective ways. They are great at showing how the technology solves real-life entertainment problems and frustrations, quickly and easily; making it all feel as fun and entertaining as it should be,” he said.
The multi-channel media campaign will feature major placements across OOH, TV, digital, cinema and audio across three key phases: awareness, activating sizzling seven features to drive deep understanding of product benefits, and retail by driving people in store and online during key retail periods.
The campaign will launch with five versions of creative in market each communicating different product features and benefits with a problem-solution approach. The campaign will later be refreshed to focus on features and benefits of Hubbl Glass – a world-class TV with Hubbl and a high-quality built-in sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord, no other wires.
“The opportunity to launch such an innovative product to market and define the strategy from the start has been an incredible journey, and one that we are extremely proud to be part of. We are excited to see our unmissable multimedia campaign come to life, and look forward to the success of this transformative technology,” said Linda Tyson, managing partner of Mindshare.
