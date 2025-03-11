Half Dome Wins ABN Group Victoria Media Account

ABN Group Victoria – an Australia’s construction, property and finance company – has appointed independent media agency, Half Dome, as its full-service media agency, following a competitive pitch process.

Half Dome will be responsible for managing media planning and buying, including digital, out-of-home, and radio for ABN Group Victoria’s residential home building brands, Boutique Homes and Homebuyers Centre.

The new appointment marks a major milestone in ABN Group’s ambitious marketing transformation, spearheaded by Astrid Kelaher, the recently appointed general manager of marketing.

Half Dome’s expertise in modern brand building and performance marketing, will challenge the traditional advertising norms for the property industry.

Kelaher said the appointment of Half Dome comes at a time of significant evolution for the business.

“As part of ABN Group’s aspirations to transform to a consumer-led operating model, an exciting digital transformation is on the horizon, focused on personalisation and evolving our much-loved residential brands to further celebrate their position in market,” Kelaher said.

“Half Dome’s strong understanding of the brands, broad capabilities, and progressive challenger mindset, makes the agency the right partner for us, during this significant transformation.”

Will Harms, chief client officer at Half Dome, reiterated the value alignment between the two businesses.

“Our shared curiosity and attitude will help drive the marketing transformation, and we’re excited to deliver industry-leading outcomes together,” Harms said.

“Collaborating closely with ABN Group Victoria’s ambitious team, we are eager to leverage our strategic expertise to drive the group’s next phase of growth.”

ABN Group Victoria joins Half Dome’s client portfolio, including The Good Guys, NBN, OES, Ego Pharmaceuticals, GMHBA and more.

The Half Dome and ABN Group Victoria partnership is now in effect, with media buying well progressed.