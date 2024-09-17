Haleon Selects PubMatic As Supply Optimisation Partner

PubMatic has announced the launch of a new collaborative approach to supply path optimisation (SPO) for global healthcare company, Haleon.

PubMatic has been selected by Haleon as a preferred supply partner to increase efficiency and streamline access to video, display, and connected TV (CTV) inventory globally, while also making media investments more sustainable. PubMatic provides transparent bidding technology and actively supports Haleon brands including Advil, Centrum, and Tums through programmatic media buys, thus maximizing efficiency and performance.

Since the launch of the original ISBA PwC study in 2020, Haleon has taken a proactive approach to improving supply path transparency. With this new partnership, Haleon benefits from direct access to inventory sources, maximizing commercial efficiency, transparency, data-driven insights, and optimization capabilities. By creating the most direct supply path, this SPO partnership enables the reduction of any carbon emissions related to Haleon’s media investments by directing it towards responsible media while decarbonizing the media supply chain.

“PubMatic is committed to promoting transparency, efficiency, and responsible media across the digital advertising landscape, and SPO is a crucial component of achieving that objective,” said Emma Newman, chief revenue officer, EMEA at PubMatic.

“We’re thrilled to bring our SPO capabilities to Haleon, enabling them to make more informed, data-driven decisions about their programmatic ad spend and deliver better outcomes for Haleon’s brands”.

“We are on a journey to optimise the quality of our media investments while reducing the carbon footprint of our media buying operations and driving effectiveness. Following initial tests, we identified opportunities to improve by working more closely with the sell-side. We selected PubMatic to remove undesirable inventory that is more than one hop away from the supply source,” said Brook Minto, global investment director, Marketing Edge at Haleon Health.

“By creating a global marketplace that enables Haleon’s regional teams to work only with publishers that meet our inventory quality targets, we have been able to significantly increase our media impressions while improving the environmental footprint and effectiveness of our campaigns. This is only made possible because we are directly controlling our media supply chain through PubMatic”.