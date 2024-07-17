Hahn Uncorks “Kicks Carbs Not Beer” Campaign, Via Thinkerbell

In its latest integrated project, Hahn encourages the nation to kick carbs, not beer, for the launch of its zero-carb beer, Hahn Ultra Zero Carb, via its agency village.

To front the campaign Hahn enlisted one of Australia’s greatest kickers, Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin to kick carbs both literally and figuratively. Having retired from professional sport Buddy could empathise with the need for a lower-carb lifestyle.

To build intrigue for the upcoming partnership, cryptic OOH posters teased the kick carbs message and footage was leaked to Reddit showing Buddy in what appeared to be a new baking show. It was later revealed, at a launch event, that Buddy is partnering with Hahn to launch Hahn Ultra Zero Carb — kicking the carbs instead of baking them.

A truly collaborative and integrated idea from Thinkerbell, brought to life by Lion and the Hahn agency village, the strategic national media plan spans across PR, OOH, social, digital radio.

Sammy Russo, Hahn marketing manager – Lion Australia said: “We set out to make a memorable campaign to mark the success of Hahn Ultra Zero Carb as an innovation – landing that to live a low carb lifestyle doesn’t mean giving up great tasting beer! Buddy is the perfect partner to deliver this – one of Australia’s best kickers who literally and figuratively gives carbs the boot with Hahn.”

Thinkerbell’s executive head thinker, Laura Stevenson, said: “We aimed to create an integrated idea that in a nutshell would help Hahn land awareness that Ultra equals Zero carbs. By leveraging our Measured Magic and partnering with the iconic Buddy Franklin aka one of the best goal kickers of all time, we are able to inspire the social athlete to kick carbs, not beer with Hahn Ultra Zero Carb.”

Hahn Ultra Zero Carb is now available nationwide in major liquor retailers.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative, Earned: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Digital Agency: Affinity

Production: Riot

Sound: Otis Studios