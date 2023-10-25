GWM Drives Down The Catwalk At Melbourne Fashion Week

As a proud sponsor of the Melbourne Fashion Week 2023, GWM have launched a campaign promoting the all-new Ora EV.

Designed and styled by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta, the Ora is GWM’s first fully electric vehicle to be launched in Australia & NZ.

Created by an Independent agency, The Hallway, the Melbourne Fashion Week campaign celebrates the style, sass and self-assurance of the Ora EV with a collection of fashion-inspired headlines.

“Melbourne Fashion Week is the perfect place for the all-new Ora EV amongst all the flair and attitude of the world’s fashion elite. We know the vehicle is the ultimate statement in defiant design and trailblazing technology. However, we wanted to use this opportunity to showcase more than just its beautiful lines and innovative features. We wanted to give the Ora EV a voice that matched its bold and cheeky personality.” Adds Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing & Communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Melbourne Fashion Week 2023 as the official automotive sponsor. Just like the avant-garde designs showcased on the runway, the GWM Ora EV embodies cutting-edge style and technology. As a symbol of modern luxury, our collaboration with Melbourne Fashion Week perfectly aligns with our commitment to redefining automotive excellence,” said Aldo Ferretto, creative director at The Hallway.

Beyond the campaign, the Ora EV will have an activation space at Melbourne QV, prime position at selected runway shows and will be chauffeuring VIP guests to and from various venues, stages and runways throughout the week-long event.

Leveraging programmatic outdoor capabilities such as proximity and time targeting, the campaign rolls out across more than 250 JCDecaux premium OOH sites throughout the Melbourne CBD and Melbourne QV.

Credits

GWM Australia

Head of Marketing & Communications: Steve Maciver

Marketing Specialist: Rebecca Jeffery

CREATIVE AGENCY

The Hallway

MEDIA AGENCY

Nunn Media