GWM Drives Down The Catwalk At Melbourne Fashion Week

GWM Drives Down The Catwalk At Melbourne Fashion Week
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



As a proud sponsor of the Melbourne Fashion Week 2023, GWM have launched a campaign promoting the all-new Ora EV.

Designed and styled by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta, the Ora is GWM’s first fully electric vehicle to be launched in Australia & NZ.

Created by an Independent agency, The Hallway, the Melbourne Fashion Week campaign celebrates the style, sass and self-assurance of the Ora EV with a collection of fashion-inspired headlines.

“Melbourne Fashion Week is the perfect place for the all-new Ora EV amongst all the flair and attitude of the world’s fashion elite. We know the vehicle is the ultimate statement in defiant design and trailblazing technology. However, we wanted to use this opportunity to showcase more than just its beautiful lines and innovative features. We wanted to give the Ora EV a voice that matched its bold and cheeky personality.” Adds Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing & Communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Melbourne Fashion Week 2023 as the official automotive sponsor. Just like the avant-garde designs showcased on the runway, the GWM Ora EV embodies cutting-edge style and technology. As a symbol of modern luxury, our collaboration with Melbourne Fashion Week perfectly aligns with our commitment to redefining automotive excellence,” said Aldo Ferretto, creative director at The Hallway.

Beyond the campaign, the Ora EV will have an activation space at Melbourne QV, prime position at selected runway shows and will be chauffeuring VIP guests to and from various venues, stages and runways throughout the week-long event.

Leveraging programmatic outdoor capabilities such as proximity and time targeting, the campaign rolls out across more than 250 JCDecaux premium OOH sites throughout the Melbourne CBD and Melbourne QV.

Credits

GWM Australia

Head of Marketing & Communications: Steve Maciver

Marketing Specialist: Rebecca Jeffery

CREATIVE AGENCY

The Hallway

MEDIA AGENCY

Nunn Media




Please login with linkedin to comment

GWM Melbourne Fashion Week nunn media The Hallway

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]