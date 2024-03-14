Guinness Counts Down To St. Patrick’s Day Via Thinkerbell

In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, Guinness has launched new OOH work, which counts down to the celebration this Sunday.

The iconic dark stout takes on a new form to illustrate the number of sleeps left for punters.

“St Patrick’s Day is a big deal for Guinness-loving and beer drinkers everywhere. It deserves its own countdown to the big day. It’s a little like counting down the sleeps till Christmas,” said Albertus Lombard, Lion Brand Director of premium beer.

With 2.4 million pints of the iconic Irish stout to be consumed in Australia in the lead-up to and on St. Patrick’s Day, the countdown is on.

The creative will be supported across social and OOH across NSW and VIC.

Credits:

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell