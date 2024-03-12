Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage

Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 years of experience in motorsport, Guenther brings a wealth of Formula 1 knowledge and insight to the broadcast, as well as his trademark energy, which is loved by fans worldwide.

“I’m excited to be working with Paramount as part of 10’s broadcast line-up for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. I’ve always enjoyed being a part of the event, the atmosphere, and the energy—not to mention the racing knowledge the Australian Formula 1 fans have—it’s all amazing. I’m really looking forward to getting behind the microphone and working with the expert team at 10 Sport,” said Steiner.

Steiner joins Network 10’s broadcast team, led by Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon, with Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, Formula 1 expert Tom Clarkson, motorsport commentator Richard Craill, and Formula 1 reporters Rosanna Tennant and Sam Power covering all the action on and off the track.

For the first time ever, Network 10 presents Albert Park All Access to preview all the action across the weekend and the season so far hosted by the ultimate experts Guenther Steiner, Damon Hill, Rosanna Tennant and Scott McKinnon.

10 Sport’s Archie Thompson and Natalie Hunter will bring viewers all the glamour and excitement from around the iconic Albert Park precinct. Plus, self-proclaimed revhead and co-host of The Cheap Seats and the globally loved The Reserve Drivers, Tim McDonald, will be back to bring entertaining interviews and commentary throughout the three days of Formula 1 action.

Two Australians will line up on the Formula 1 grid in their hometown race, with Oscar Piastri driving for the McLaren Formula 1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo in the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team.

Coverage of the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix gets underway on Friday, 22 March, and continues all weekend on Network 10.