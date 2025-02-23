AdvertisingNewsletter

GroupM Welcomes Senior Hires To Its Commerce Team

L-R. Veronica Li, Ben Grace, Claudia Domingues.

GroupM Australia & New Zealand has expanded its commerce team with three new hires. Veronica Li, Ben Grace, and Claudia Domingues have joined in leadership positions.

Over the past 18 months, GroupM has developed a commerce offering encompassing strategy, activation, creative, and data & technology. This offering leverages proprietary tools, partnerships, and processes to deliver GroupM agencies commerce solutions with global scale.

The three new hires will report to Marc Lomas, managing director of GroupM Commerce, and supported by Leah Jackson, group director of commerce strategy.

Veronica Li and Ben Grace have joined as group directors of commerce strategy. Li, formerly e-commerce director at Publicis, is a digital commerce leader with experience leading CPG brands such as P&G, L’Oréal, and Unilever.

Grace was previously CEO of US-based agency SparkXGlobal, and has global experience at Omnicom’s programmatic trading desk, Accuen, and the AI-driven Amazon Ads platform, Xnurta.

Claudia Domingues, who has previously worked for Mediacom, is returning to GroupM and joins as head of commerce platforms. She was formerly the media activations lead at IPG Kinesso.

“Investing in top talent is crucial in today’s dynamic commerce environment. At GroupM, we’re proud to welcome these exceptional individuals to our team, bolstering our capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to shaping the next era of media by delivering outstanding results and innovative commerce solutions for our clients,” Marc Lomas, managing director of commerce at GroupM Australia & New Zealand said.

