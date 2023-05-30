GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role

GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



GroupM has announced the appointment of John Halpin as the new CEO of GroupM New Zealand.

Halpin will be responsible for delivering a new proposition, that brings to life GroupM’s global vision of shaping the next era of media where advertising works better for people, in a distinctly New Zealand way. He will lead GroupM’s purpose, vision, culture and values amongst employees, clients, and partners.

Halpin is a well-renowned and respected industry leader with global and local NZ experience working across brands including Coca-Cola, Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Google, IBM and Microsoft. He brings over 20 years of media and marketing experience across Australia, Europe and APAC, having led some of Australia’s most iconic agencies such as Naked Communications as Managing Partner and Ikon as head of strategy.

Aimee Buchanan & John Halpin

Most recently, he was head of strategy and media for independent agency Apparent, where he launched its media division in 2019 and scaled it across global and local technology brands.

Working closely with the NZ leaders of EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker, Mindshare and GroupM, he will be responsible for leading GroupM NZ into the next era of media and advertising, by delivering market-leading products and services that leverage the very best technology, tools and products available across the global network.

Halpin is passionate about building agency brands with purpose-backed visions, and adept at navigating complex business challenges in an ever-changing landscape. His leadership skills and deep strategic knowledge will be instrumental in driving growth for GroupM’s people, clients and agencies.

Aimee Buchanan, CEO of GroupM AUNZ, said: “John’s passion for New Zealand, its culture, and its people runs deep, and he has a lot to offer our people, our clients and the broader NZ industry. He’s a deep strategic thinker, and importantly a good human. He brings with him incredible global and international experience, with a strong understanding of and deep connection to NZ. I have watched John’s career from afar over a number of years, admiring his work and I am thrilled to have him join to lead NZ into the new era of growth.”

Halpin said: “I love the fact that I’ll be working in NZ again. There is an incredible talent base within our agencies, a depth of capability and the chance to work with some of Aotearoa and the World’s most iconic brands. That combination, fueled by a purpose driven and future-looking vision, is exactly the challenge I’ve been looking for. It’s a massive honour to join the team and work with them to shape the next era of media.”

Halpin will join the executive committee for GroupM Australia & New Zealand. He is the latest senior figure to join GroupM as it builds a balanced and diverse leadership in the region, following the appointment of Pippa Berlocher as CEO of EssenceMediacom AUNZ, Maria Grivas as CEO of Mindshare AUNZ, Melissa Hey as GroupM Chief Investment Officer and Tom Braybrook as MD of data and tech consultancy Acceleration.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Aimee Buchanan John Halpin

Latest News

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
  • Media

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity

The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]

Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR
  • Campaigns

Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR

You haver to hand it to Arnold Schwarzenegger, even at the ripe old age of 75, he’s about the only actor on the planet that continues to nail the action-come-comedy-come-self-deprecation role. And that’s definitely on show in a trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show FUBAR. The ad not only parodies bad commercials, kids’ action figure […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
  • Marketing

Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events

The Climate Council has launched a new voluntary Code for sports clubs and arts institutions to remove fossil fuel sponsorship from their uniforms, stadiums and events. A number of spokespeople including athletes, academics and artists are available for comment: Amy Steel, former Australian Diamonds netballer and climate change advocate said: “’Sport plays a huge role in creating […]

Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day For Pepsi Max
  • Campaigns

Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day For Pepsi Max

PepsiCo, in partnership with Special Australia, literally took their message “(food) tastes better with Pepsi Max” to every major burger mecca on International Burger Day (28 May), to challenge Australia’s ‘default cola’ order with food. Because burgers deserve better. The campaign launch, leaning into Pepsi’s challenger mentality, kicked off with ‘tastes better with Pepsi Max’ […]

BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
  • Advertising

BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced

Ad agency BMF’s “Special You can Buy – Atoms 1078” for client ALDI Australia has won the coveted Gold, Silver single ad, and Bronze client Siren Awards for 2023 for the best radio ad in Australia. The agency won against tough competition, which included over 70 different agencies from across Australia participating in the 19th annual […]

Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
  • B&T Exclusive
  • Technology

Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under

At Cannes in Cairns, Samsung Ads announced that it will launch a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution and has promised “millions of screens around the globe” by this time next year. Samsung Ads’ VP and global head of marketing, Cathy Oh, made the announcement on Tuesday to a packed room. Oh also revealed that Samsung Ads […]