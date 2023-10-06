Greenpeace Launches Campaign Attacking Woodside’s War On Whales, Via whiteGREY

Greenpeace has launched a thought-provoking OOH campaign to bring attention to and raise public awareness of the consequences of seismic blasting on whales’ natural habitat in Western Australia,

The controversially named “Woodside’s War on Whales” poster campaign is a direct reference to the seismic blasting activity of fossil fuel company, Woodside Energy. The work is designed to make people understand the impact of a seismic blast in the ocean, showing that it equates to the sound of an atomic bomb. Using a guerilla marketing strategy, the creative ad will launch as OOH posters in key metropolitan sites across the SW region of Western Australia.

Chad Mackenzie, CCO, whiteGREY said: “Greenpeace’s mantra has always been to get their message heard in the most impactful way possible. And we needed a powerful visual to highlight the catastrophic effect that seismic blasting has on a whales’ natural habitat. When a single seismic blast matches the decibel rating of an atomic bomb, it really is a war on whales.

“The upside-down visual of what happens under the surface felt like the perfect way to dramatise exactly what damage is being done to marine life.”

David Ritter (pictured above), CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific said: “Greenpeace will oppose Woodside’s ‘War on Whales’ every step of the way. Woodside is planning to start seismic blasting in our precious oceans. Seismic blasting can deafen whales, who use their sonar to find food – so a deaf whale is a dead whale.

“The world is watching and community opposition to Woodside’s wanton plans to damage our environment and climate are growing every day,” Ritter added.

The “Woodside’s War on Whales” campaign aims to mobilise the WA community of activists and advocates and everyday nature lovers and kick-start them into taking action to preserve our whale population.

The campaign launched this week and will continue in the coming weeks.