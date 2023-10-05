Gravity Media & Supercars Media To Cover The Repco Bathurst 1000

Supercars Media and Gravity Media, today confirmed details for the all-encompassing all-screens coverage of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Across more than 175 television cameras on-track, in-car, in the pits, around the track, embedded in concrete kerbs and walls, in the air and across sections of the track on a wire, and accessing four state of the art high definition outside broadcast trucks, speciality in-car camera technology designed and developed by Gravity Media Australia, 52 kilometres of broadcast cable and a total production crew of more than 250, Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will capture every moment on Fox Sports and the Seven Network across 5-8 October. In addition, coverage of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast around the world via Supercars’ international broadcast partners.

This is the eleventh year for Gravity Media Australia’s broadcast facilities and technology collaboration with Supercars Media which produces the global and Australian television coverage of The Great Race. This year is the 60th anniversary of The Great Race at Bathurst. Coverage of the Repco Bathurst 1000 has expanded dramatically over the years. The first race saw three television cameras cover the event in 1963. The first “live” in-car camera coverage was delivered in 1979.

Key production details for television coverage of the Repco Bathurst 1000:

• Ten production trucks, including four high definition outside broadcast trucks driving the overall television production

• More than 175 cameras across the track, in the pits, in and across cars, on driver helmets, mounted in race walls and track kerbs, including portable and speciality extreme super slo-mo cameras, live helicopter coverage and a “DACTYL CAM” camera on a wire covering 700 metres across Conrod Straight and The Chase

• 52+ kilometres of television production cable and fibre, enough to lap the circuit more than eight times

• Broadcast and production team circa 250+ across Gravity Media and Supercars Media

Gravity Media also has a long partnership with Supercars Media in the television production of each of the rounds in the Repco Supercars Championship, including Gravity Media’s acknowledged speciality and in-car camera technologies. In addition to this partnership with Supercars Media, Gravity Media also provides the technology and systems for Supercars’ team radios, along with isolated camera coverage for the Gravity Media Australia developed and bespoke Gravity Review System, used by the motorsports judiciary and race control in the management of every on-track moment in the Repco Bathurst 1000 and across every race in the Repco Supercars Championship.

David Tunnicliffe, Supercars head of broadcast: “We are excited to continue our relationship with Gravity Media Australia into its 11th year. The Repco Bathurst 1000 is the biggest broadcast event of our year and one of the most prestigious events in Australian sport, and we are eagerly looking forward to working with our partners in Gravity Media Australia once again at the 60th anniversary of the Repco Bathurst 1000.”

Ben Madgwick, director, Media Services and Facilities at Gravity Media: “Gravity Media Australia is once again pleased to be working with Supercars Media as the technical partner for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“This year marks the eleventh anniversary of Gravity Media Australia’s journey to Mount Panorama and we look forward to working once again with Supercars Media in delivering one of the world’s great motorsports events to a global audience.

“We take great pride in our relationship with Supercars.

“Gravity Media Australia is a leader in specialised broadcast services and Supercars is driven by innovation. We are both committed to ongoing developments in the coverage of Supercars and the Bathurst 1000, and how we continue to evolve and develop our broadcast technologies and production capabilities that take audiences closer to the action.”

Gravity Media Australia In-Car Camera Technology:

Gravity Media Australia’s Globecam unit is renowned for creating ground-breaking, high-definition digital miniature live broadcast devices that entertain and engage viewers all over the world with footage captured from exciting new angles and perspectives. Globecam is behind a number of world-first innovations, including speciality in-car camera technologies for the Supercars Championship in Australia, HelmetCam and UmpireCam which are now a key component of cricket coverage, the NetCam tennis solution which has been used at all four Grand Slams since its launch in 2018, and the Live JockeyCam which has been beaming horse racing images around Australia since 2019. Globecam sporting applications now span tennis, cricket, rugby, motorsport, cycling, horse racing, golf, athletics and sailing.

Gravity Media Australia:

Gravity Media Australia’s acknowledged broadcast technology and production partnerships across major sports in Australia include the Australian Open and the Summer of Tennis, the Melbourne Cup and all major horse racing events in Australia, the Bathurst 1000 and the Repco Supercars Championship, the Bathurst 12 Hour, the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, the Tour Down Under, the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Stawell Gift, the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne, the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, Crankworx Cairns, the FIM World Supercross Championship at Marvel Stadium, a partnership with Cricket Australia for the coverage of multiple cricket competitions in Australia and the delivery of broadcast and production technology requirements for coverage of the rapidly expanding and developing AFLW.

Through its studios, production, post-production, outside broadcast facilities and specialist camera technologies, Gravity Media Australia is currently involved with major production companies, television networks and pay television and streaming platforms in Australia across projects including The Voice, Australian Idol, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, Australia’s Got Talent, Would I Lie to You?, The 1% Club, Millionaire Hot Seat and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Gravity Media Australia post-production centre, Gravity House, plays a key role in the production of major international television productions across broadcast, subscription and streaming platforms, as well as movies from the Marvel Universe and projects from multiple US and international studios, and many of Australia’s leading independent film productions.