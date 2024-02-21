Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship

Supercars Media and Gravity Media, a world-leading global provider of complex live creative production and media services, today confirmed the broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship across Australia and multiple international territories.

This year, Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will travel more than 40,000 kilometres to deliver more than 400 hours of coverage across the 12 rounds of the Championship on FOX Sports, Kayo, the Seven Network and 7plus and international broadcast platforms.

As part of the partnership to create and produce this year’s coverage, Supercars Media and Gravity Media Australia are accessing specialist and in-car camera technologies designed and developed by Gravity Media Australia.

This is the twelfth year for Gravity Media Australia’s broadcast facilities and technology collaboration with Supercars Media which produces the global and Australian television coverage of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The first race of the Repco Supercar Championship sees Supercars take on the iconic Mount Panorama for the Thrifty Bathurst 500 across 23-25 February. The Repco Bathurst 1000 will be run across 10-13 October. The season will end on the streets of Adelaide for the VAILO Adelaide 500 across 14-17 November.

For the opening round in this year’s Championship, the Thrifty Bathurst 500, Gravity Media and Supercars Media will deploy more than 172 television cameras on-track, in the pits, in-cars and around the track, and access state of the art high definition outside broadcast trucks, more than 40 kilometres of broadcast cable, new cloud-based broadcast technologies and a total production crew of more than 140.

Of the more than 172 cameras covering the event, 144 are Gravity Media Australia’s internationally recognised in-car speciality cameras installed in Supercars and other support racing categories for the Bathurst 500. Each of the 24 Supercars include four Gravity Media Australia speciality cameras.

In addition to its partnership with Supercars Media, Gravity Media also provides the technology and systems for Supercars’ team radios, along with 32 channels of isolated camera coverage for the Gravity Media Australia developed and bespoke Gravity Review System, used by the motorsports judiciary and race control in the management of every on-track moment in the Supercars Championship.

Beyond the Repco Supercar Championship and the Repco Bathurst 1000, Gravity Media’s broadcast facilities and technology collaboration with Supercars Media also includes the global and Australian television coverage of the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour held across the weekend before the opening round of the Supercar Championship.

“Gravity Media has been a trusted partner of Supercars for 12 years. Working alongside the Supercars Media in-house team, Gravity Media Australia has helped deliver an award-winning coverage in an extremely challenging broadcast environment,” said Nathan Prendergast, head of broadcast at Supercars Media.

“With huge venues and large camera counts combined with state-of-the art in-car technology, Gravity Media continues to be instrumental in helping Supercars reach a passionate national and international audience”.

“Gravity Media Australia is proud to be the technical partner for Supercars to this special start to Season 2024, with the City of Bathurst playing host to a unique double weekend of motor racing, culminating with the 500 race on the second weekend after the international teams have departed following the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Ben Madgwick, director media services and facilities at Gravity Media Australia.

“Bathurst is the spiritual home of Australian motorsports and for us to be there for three weekends of racing in 2024, the Bathurst 12 Hour, Bathurst 500 and later this year the Bathurst 1000, is something very special indeed”.

“February is a wonderful time of the year to be at Mount Panorama with Gravity Media Australia’s broadcast, in-cars and team radio crews again working hand in glove with Supercars Media and Motorsport Australia to deliver an outstanding television coverage and also deploy our technology and systems across team radios and race control to benefit the safety of all drivers, pit crews and race officials”.