Goulburn Valley Unveils “Taste the Good Life” Rebrand

Rebecca Tilly, SPC marketing manager fruit said, “Goulburn Valley has a long and proud heritage, and we want to reinvigorate the brand by demonstrating how versatile the range is across all areas of cooking. In ‘Taste the good life’, the campaign distils the true essence of the brand and brings it to life in a way that will surely attract attention and drive purchase consideration.”

“With rich soil, flowing water and an abundance of sunshine, the Goulburn Valley is the beautiful home of our produce. Not only does our produce taste delicious, achieving an appetising look is something we are as equally passionate about” says Tilly.

Launching from today, the Taste the Good Life campaign features a world that is rich, decadent and full of charm, with local fruit looking premium & deliciously appealing, living the good life. As part of SPC’s core value work for better food for the future, Goulburn Valley’s new look demonstrates the brand’s ongoing commitment to delivering high quality goods to consumers in Australia and on the world stage.

SPC CEO Robert Giles added, “Within the SPC family of brands, we are committed to always enhancing the great food experience for our customers. We are excited to announce the “Taste the Good Life” campaign, dedicated to the richness of the Goulburn Valley and the careful packaging that delivers our produce to people around Australia and globally.”