GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team

Privately owned transit media company GoTransit Media Group has announced new appointments and bolstered resources for its Independent Agency team following strong growth in 2023.

Lead Image: (Left to Right) – David Asimus, Rowan Jayasuriya, Andrea Gosstray, Joel Anderson & Bernard Horan

Bernard Horan, NSW director of agency sales, has recently transitioned in his role to concentrate exclusively on Independent Agencies. Bernard will work closely with the wider Indie Team to lead the company’s growth strategy. Additionally, the Independent Agency’s will have a dedicated client services team with the inclusion of Rowan Jayasuriya, ensuring delivery of exceptional service to agency partners. Outside of Sydney, the Independent Agency team will be strongly supported by David Asimus, Andrea Gosstray and Joel Anderson, all senior client directors in the GoTransit business focusing their portfolio growth on Independent Agencies.

GoTransit Media group director of sales Kirrily Hirst said Horan has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the growth of the Indie Agency sector and has embraced a partnership with IMAA. With a national footprint and transit assets in every State and Territory, further resources were paramount to building on Indie Agency partnerships, raising service levels and ultimately delivering greater value for clients.

“2024 is shaping up as a bumper year for the Indies as they continue to gain ground across Australia. It’s exciting to see GoTransit Media Group align with this national growth and commit further resources to their Indie team. The IMAA team are looking forward to a day at GoTransit head office later this year discussing our favourite topic: how to work with and support independent agencies,” said Sam Buchanan, CEO of the IMAA.