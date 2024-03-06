GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team

GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Privately owned transit media company GoTransit Media Group has announced new appointments and bolstered resources for its Independent Agency team following strong growth in 2023.

Lead Image: (Left to Right) – David Asimus, Rowan Jayasuriya, Andrea Gosstray, Joel Anderson & Bernard Horan

Bernard Horan, NSW director of agency sales, has recently transitioned in his role to concentrate exclusively on Independent Agencies. Bernard will work closely with the wider Indie Team to lead the company’s growth strategy. Additionally, the Independent Agency’s will have a dedicated client services team with the inclusion of Rowan Jayasuriya, ensuring delivery of exceptional service to agency partners. Outside of Sydney, the Independent Agency team will be strongly supported by David Asimus, Andrea Gosstray and Joel Anderson, all senior client directors in the GoTransit business focusing their portfolio growth on Independent Agencies.

GoTransit Media group director of sales Kirrily Hirst said Horan has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the growth of the Indie Agency sector and has embraced a partnership with IMAA. With a national footprint and transit assets in every State and Territory, further resources were paramount to building on Indie Agency partnerships, raising service levels and ultimately delivering greater value for clients.

“2024 is shaping up as a bumper year for the Indies as they continue to gain ground across Australia. It’s exciting to see GoTransit Media Group align with this national growth and commit further resources to their Indie team. The IMAA team are looking forward to a day at GoTransit head office later this year discussing our favourite topic: how to work with and support independent agencies,” said Sam Buchanan, CEO of the IMAA.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Go Transit

Latest News

Stories from The Culture Equation: New Podcast Series Launches On The Power Of Culture Transformation For Business Growth
  • Media

Stories from The Culture Equation: New Podcast Series Launches On The Power Of Culture Transformation For Business Growth

Culture transformation consultancy The Culture Equation (TCE) has launched its new audio channel with its first podcast series, Stories from The Culture Equation. The series shares real stories of cultural transformation to drive business growth and ultimately improve quality of life. Lead image: Hiam Sakatini Produced by Sonic Experience Agency, Ampel, the first drop of […]

Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑
  • Campaigns

Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑

Av you seen this man? The ‘Avo King’ was spotted at a Carlton footy match last week, hoeing in an avocado with a spoon straight from the skin. His eating sensibilities caught the eye of commentators, and they shared their adulation and surprise at this culinary oddity, crying out, “Times have changed here in Carlton, […]

Fair Pay For Radio Play Hearings: Artists, Industry Body & Record Label Executives Gather In Canberra
  • Media

Fair Pay For Radio Play Hearings: Artists, Industry Body & Record Label Executives Gather In Canberra

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) will join Mushroom Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group today in Canberra to voice their support for the Copyright Legislation Amendment (Fair Pay for Radio Play) Bill 2023 introduced by Senator David Pocock. The Bill amends the Copyright Act 1968 to […]

shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising
  • Marketing

shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising

shEqual is hosting a senior leaders panel and networking event on 17 April in Melbourne. ‘Beyond the Tick Box: Creating Authenticity and Diversity in Ads’ aims to empower the advertising industry to embed gender equality in their creative work. The event will feature a panel of industry experts from Melbourne and Sydney: Nomfundo Msomi, executive […]

California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform
  • Campaigns

California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform

California is inviting visitors around the world to escape to the Ultimate Playground, where an abundance of adventures and experiences give travellers permission to play their own way – on a hike, on a road trip, or simply relaxing on a beach or tasting wine. Launched with the “Let’s Play” global campaign, the Ultimate Playground […]

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative
  • Media

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative

The Miles Government through Screen Queensland has launched the agency’s first Channel Lab initiative to support emerging creators who use online platforms to share their screen stories. Lead image: Changer co-founders Ant McCormack and Farad Meher-Homji deliver an Accelerator workshop for YouTube.  This new initiative, in partnership with Changer with support from YouTube, is providing […]

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024
  • Advertising

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024

Destination NSW is inviting leading brands to help shape Vivid Sydney 2024 as a commercial partner in the world-renowned annual festival of Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most innovative festival of art, culture and creative industries. The theme for this year’s celebration of creativity, community, innovation, and […]

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds
  • Media

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds

In time for this year’s International Women’s Day, ABC Radio Australia has launched a new weekly program celebrating female musicians from across the Pacific. Liven up your Tuesday afternoons with Sista Sounds, an hour of curated sounds from 3:00 pm PNG time. Hosted by award-winning Samoan-Australian music journalist Sosefina Fuamoli, the program highlights emerging and […]

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role
  • Media

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role

Broadsheet has promoted Claire Booth to the national sales and partnerships director role. Since its launch in 2009, Broadsheet has published news, features, and events coverage across the Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and New Zealand. Claire Booth was acquired by the Broadsheet team in 2019 from The Story Lab and […]