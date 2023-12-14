Google To Start Tracking Protection Test In January To Limit Cross-Site Tracking

Google is bringing in the next step in its mission to kill the third-party cookie in January with the introduction of Tracking Protection, a new feature that limits cross-site tracking by restricting website access to third-party cookies by default.

The new feature will be rolled out to one per cent of Chrome users globally (which could be as many as 300 million people) next month before it finally phases out the third-party cookie for everyone in the second half of 2024.

Google said that the participants for the Tracking Protection trial will be selected randomly — and if chosen users will be notified when they open Chrome on either desktop or Android.

As they browse the web, third-party cookies will be restricted by default, limiting the ability for users to be tracked across different websites.

If a site doesn’t work without third-party cookies and Chrome notices a user having issues it will prompt them with an option to temporarily re-enable third-party cookies for that website.

