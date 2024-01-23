Google Pixel Gets Into The Australian Open Game With 72andSunny.

Google Pixel has recently announced a new partnership with Tennis Australia to become the Official Smartphone and Official Camera of the Australian Open.

The AI powered camera of the Google Pixel will give fans unprecedented access and never before seen footage of the Australian Open. The partnership will unlock new in-play viewing angles, showcase iconic AO moments and allow fans to get closer to the players and the action, both on-court and behind the scenes, through a unique #PixelPerspective.

“We’re thrilled to be the official Smartphone and Camera of the Australian Open. With the most advanced Pixel to date, the Pixel 8 Pro will give fans unprecedented access to all the action, and help deliver a unique and memorable fan experience at this iconic event,” says Julia Davis, director of marketing at Google Australia.

Alongside Tennis Australia, agency partner 72andSunny and media partners PHD and MFG are helping elevate Google Pixel’s presence at this prestigious sporting event.

“Fans come to the Australian Open to see the world’s best tennis players in action. Our Pixel sponsorship film directed by Dave Wood from Goodoil, music by Zimbabwean-Australian rapper Tkay Maidza, along with our spectacular LED billboards, share the fun and energy of the event known as ‘The Happy Slam’,” said Genevieve Hoey, creative lead at 72andSunny.

The activation follows the launch of the Google Pixel 8 Pro in October, from the Google, 72andSunny, PHD and MFG partnership. See more of how Google Pixel is helping get fans closer to the game they love on the Australian Open social channels.

Credits

Client: Google Australia

Creative: 72andSunny, Tennis Australia

Media: PHD Australia and Media Futures Group / EssenceMediacom

Director: Dave Wood

DOP: Marty Williams

Producer: Lee Thomson

Production Company: Good Oil Films

Offline edit: The Editors

Post production: White Chocolate

Music: Tkay Maidza, Bom Bom

Sound Studio: Otis

Music Supervisor: Charmed I’m Sure