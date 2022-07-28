Google & PHD Launch Second Installment Of AFL Footy Skills Lab

Google & PHD Launch Second Installment Of AFL Footy Skills Lab
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Google Australia, in collaboration with PHD Media, the Seven Network and Whooshka is launching the second instalment of its Footy Skills Lab by Google integration with the AFL.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, which saw thousands of players around the country engage with the tool, Footy Skills Lab is back with more capabilities in 2022.

Footy Skills Lab, made by Google is a tool developed for everyone, no matter their ability, gender or location, with the aim of supplying everyone with tools in their pocket to improve their footy skills. All you need is a bit of space, your phone and a footy.

In the second instalment of the Footy Skills Lab by Google, which was launched on July 14, new activities have been added, including partner and umpire skills.

Google has also worked closely with the AFL’s Disability and Inclusion team to develop new features so that players with vision and hearing needs and those who use a wheelchair can use the platform as a training tool too.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the AFL on our new updates to the Footy Skills Lab, and with Channel 7 and PHD on bringing stories to life of people around the country giving it a go. Whether you are at home, at the park or happen to use a wheelchair, you can learn from a pro and keep working on your skills”, Zoe Hayes, head of consumer apps and sports partnerships marketing AUNZ.

Maddy Prespakis & Tayla Harris

To help support the launch of the latest version of the tool – PHD Media and the Seven Network is launching a series of integration pieces which include AFL talent David Rodan, Darcy Vescio, Tayla Harris, Maddy Prespakis, Daisy Pearce, Louis Rowe and Angelo Mavroudis demonstrating a range of different skills found on the training tool. The Integration will be premiering in Seven’s coverage of the AFL from July 29th.

“Footy Skills Lab by Google demonstrates the perfect combination of sport and technology. The launch of this integration series showcases the evolution of the training tool, shaped by the hands of some of the most well-respected talent in the AFL.” Ned Curtis, senior content and partnerships manager PHD Media

“Seven are thrilled to be partnering with Google and the Footy Skills Lab again in 2022. Our live and free coverage of the AFL is for all Australians, which is why the Footy Skills Lab really resonates with us – it is clearly designed to be inclusive and a tool which people of all skill levels and abilities can use anywhere,” said Rob Maclean, national sport sales director, Seven Network.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Google PHD

Latest News

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking
  • Advertising
  • Technology

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports […]

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]