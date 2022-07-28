Google & PHD Launch Second Installment Of AFL Footy Skills Lab

Google Australia, in collaboration with PHD Media, the Seven Network and Whooshka is launching the second instalment of its Footy Skills Lab by Google integration with the AFL.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, which saw thousands of players around the country engage with the tool, Footy Skills Lab is back with more capabilities in 2022.

Footy Skills Lab, made by Google is a tool developed for everyone, no matter their ability, gender or location, with the aim of supplying everyone with tools in their pocket to improve their footy skills. All you need is a bit of space, your phone and a footy.

In the second instalment of the Footy Skills Lab by Google, which was launched on July 14, new activities have been added, including partner and umpire skills.

Google has also worked closely with the AFL’s Disability and Inclusion team to develop new features so that players with vision and hearing needs and those who use a wheelchair can use the platform as a training tool too.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the AFL on our new updates to the Footy Skills Lab, and with Channel 7 and PHD on bringing stories to life of people around the country giving it a go. Whether you are at home, at the park or happen to use a wheelchair, you can learn from a pro and keep working on your skills”, Zoe Hayes, head of consumer apps and sports partnerships marketing AUNZ.

Maddy Prespakis & Tayla Harris

To help support the launch of the latest version of the tool – PHD Media and the Seven Network is launching a series of integration pieces which include AFL talent David Rodan, Darcy Vescio, Tayla Harris, Maddy Prespakis, Daisy Pearce, Louis Rowe and Angelo Mavroudis demonstrating a range of different skills found on the training tool. The Integration will be premiering in Seven’s coverage of the AFL from July 29th.

“Footy Skills Lab by Google demonstrates the perfect combination of sport and technology. The launch of this integration series showcases the evolution of the training tool, shaped by the hands of some of the most well-respected talent in the AFL.” Ned Curtis, senior content and partnerships manager PHD Media

“Seven are thrilled to be partnering with Google and the Footy Skills Lab again in 2022. Our live and free coverage of the AFL is for all Australians, which is why the Footy Skills Lab really resonates with us – it is clearly designed to be inclusive and a tool which people of all skill levels and abilities can use anywhere,” said Rob Maclean, national sport sales director, Seven Network.