Google Launches Career Certificates to Give Aussies Digital Skills

Google has launched a new Career Certificates initiative to provide Australians with high-demand digital skills with companies including Australia Post, Woolworths Group, and Canva recognising the micro-credential qualifications (lead image: Mel Silva, managing director, Google Australia).

The flexible three- to six-month online courses focus on high growth technology areas of IT support, data analytics, project management, digital marketing and e-commerce, and UX design, and have been created by Google experts in these fields. They will cost $56 per month, with the money going to Coursera, the online learning platform where the courses will be hosted. Optus and IAG will also recognise the courses.

Google will provide 10,000 free scholarships with a focus on women and First Nations Australians to help underrepresented Australians communities access new skill and job opportunities, and Australia’s tech sector more diverse. Google is partnering with Indigitek, Project F, Generation Australia and Code Like a Girl who will help distribute the scholarships.

“Technology-related roles are in demand across all industries in Australia and employers place a premium on these skills. But for many people, it’s hard to find the time for long-term formal training, especially mid-career or with other responsibilities,” said Silva.

“The great thing about Google Career Certificates is that they provide practical, hands-on experience, and flexibility along with the skills Australians are looking for. And we are excited to work with leading organisations and partners to help connect people with these new qualifications directly to job opportunities.

The new courses form part of Google’s Digital Future Initiative – a $1 billion investment in Australian infrastructure, research, and partnerships announced last year that aims to strengthen local capabilities, support jobs, and help build Australia’s digital future.

Jennifer Westacott, chief executive of the Business Council of Australia said: “Micro-credentials mean people can get the skills they need – when they need them. Google’s leadership is critical to building the digital skills workers and businesses need, especially for those who are underrepresented in digital roles.”

Kate Pounder, CEO of the Tech Council of Australia added: “The Tech Council welcomes Google’s rollout of the Career Certificates program in Australia. Tech workforce shortages are impacting businesses across the economy. Innovative training models like these are needed to reach our shared goal with the Australian Government of 1.2m tech jobs by 2030.”