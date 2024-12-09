Google Expands Partnership With Bastion Digital To Harness The Potential Of Gen AI

The Google News Initiative (GNI), in partnership with digital consultancy Bastion Digital, is expanding its AI experiments program to Philippine-based news organisations.

This 16-week program is designed to empower organisations to harness the potential of generative AI.

The GNI AI Workshops program, which will run from February to June 2025, will provide selected newsrooms an opportunity to experiment with Google’s innovative AI tools and models, with 1:1 guidance from AI and journalism mentors.

The program teaches a structured approach to AI experimentation and employs a robust safety framework to help participants navigate editorial and safety issues. Included are expert-led sessions on Google’s generative AI tools, including Gemini, Pinpoint, and AI Studio. Both industry experts and Bastion Digital’s team will guide participants in using these tools to conduct experiment design and execution.

“As part of our ongoing collaboration with the Google News Initiative, Bastion Digital is committed to helping organisations navigate the evolving world of AI. This program, led by principal AI consultant Shaun Davies, encourages a ‘test and learn’ approach, empowering organisations to embrace innovation at their own pace. As we grow our presence in the APAC region, we remain focused on guiding organisations across various sectors in exploring AI’s potential,” said Jenni Ryall, director for Bastion Digital.

“Google has a deep and long-running commitment to helping and furthering the Philippines’ digital transformation and adoption of generative AI in various fields and industries. We’re excited to help train enterprising Filipino journalists and newsrooms in improving their processes and coverage with AI,” said Jackie Wang, Google country director for Thailand and the Philippines.

Bastion Digital is an Australia-based agency with deep news industry expertise and hands-on generative AI expertise. It has a reputation for delivering change in organisations with an experimental pilot approach and in-house expertise of the technology and media markets.

Director Jenni Ryall is a former editor and media executive who recently worked in strategic news partnerships at Meta. Principal Consultant Shaun Davies most recently worked as a Director of Product Management at Microsoft, focused on AI applications for content safety.

The team is currently running the GNI AI Workshops program in Australia. Bastion believes in supporting the sustainability of the news ecosystem through innovative programs and transformation projects and aligns with partners to elevate this work.

The Bastion Digital team has worked with media clients including Google, Warner Bros Discovery, Private Media, Nine Publishing, Stuff, ABC, Local and Independent News Association and the International Fund for Public Interest Media.

Newsrooms based in the Philippines can apply for the GNI AI Workshops program online.