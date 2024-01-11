Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year

As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2024 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 13, produced by Good Weekend.

It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well as the BrisbaneTimes and WAtoday.

Tennis is a must-read for any fan of the furry yellow ball, packed with features that give a unique insight into the lives of some of the most well-known elite athletes in the world. With Australia having more male players in the Top 100 than at any time since 1998, Tennis profiles the leader of the pack, 24-year-old Alex de Minaur, who this week was the first Australian male to make the Top 10 since Lleyton Hewitt. Talking from Paris, the so-called “Demon” is frank about what it takes to get to the top – in short, endless hard work – his never-give-up attitude, and the role his tennis-player girlfriend has in keeping him there.

Elsewhere in the issue, as global conflicts dominate headlines, Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina reveals how she’s playing for much more than trophies these days, with the 25th ranked female player using the sport to shine a light on her war-torn country.

Tennis also features stories on the new breed of Grand Slam mums, led by returning star Naomi Osaka; and the two big C’s of tennis – Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff. It also catches up with Ash Barty in Toowoomba, to see if she’s missing the professional circuit after retirement.

“We’re delighted to bring the journalistic rigour and writing chops that Good Weekend is renowned for to the sport that dominates our psyche in the second half of January,” said Good Weekend editor Katrina Strickland. “There’s so many great stories in this issue – not to mention a Tennis Quiz for die-hard fans, and recipes for snacks to make for your tennis TV viewing”.

Good Weekend’s regular Saturday magazine returns on January 27.