Gold! Silver! Bronze! Find Out Who’s In The Money With B&T’s Best Performing Agencies!!

Every month, B&T will be rounding up and shouting out the biggest winners among Australia’s creative and media agencies.

Our sophisticated and patented B&T analysis reviews new business wins, estimated billings, scope of work, client retention, prestige of the win and market competitiveness of all new client wins.

So, the inaugural winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals for August in reverse order starting with media agencies are:

Media Agencies

Bronze – Carat SA

Dentsu shop Carat SA comes in third place with its win of SA Tourism Commission which bills an estimated $15 million every year. Now, there might have been some home-field advantage at play here, but we couldn’t possibly comment.

Silver – Initiative

The big win for Mel Fein’s team last month was Priceline Pharmacy, commanding an estimated $20 million in media billings. This win comes off the back of some great new business momentum for the IPG-owned shop.

Gold – Starcom

The Publicis-owned media company snagged TPG Telecom, responsible for Vodafone, iiNet and TPG, with an estimated $45 million spend.

Most importantly, however, it retained Metcash which owns the likes of IGA, Mitre 10, Celebrations and Porters Liquor. It also recently retained the media accounts for P&G and Bega.

Creative Agencies

Bronze – CHEP

CHEP had a very good August picking up Power Corp and Citipower, as well as Brissy-based Metagenics Natural Medicines. Combined the three brands should bring more than $8 million flowing into CHEP’s coffers.

Silver – Dentsu Creative

Kirsty Muddle and the team mosey on into second place on the podium after it won RMIT’s creative account. B&T estimates show that the account should be worth more than $10 million. It also marked the first time that RMIT had aligned its brand and creative agencies. Excellent work.

Gold – TBWA

August was a very strong month for TBWA and showed that the agency’s vision was working as it picked up Specsavers (sorry) creative account. It also scooped the creative work for Patties Foods which owns the likes of Four N Twenty, Herbert Adams and Nannas. Estimated combined billings from both wins stand at more than $45 million.