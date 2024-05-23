Go Hard on Content & Tropical on The Dress Code; News Corp Australia Ups the Ante This Cannes in Cairns

News Corp Australia and its industry-leading insights hub, The Growth Distillery, are stepping it up to bring the freshest content and fruitiest-ish theme to Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, and their legendary closing party.

From start to finish News Corp Australia has got Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, delegates covered.

Whether that’s kicking off your content journey with a mind-blowing session from the media giant’s industry leading insights hub, The Growth Distillery, or attending News Corp Australia’s closing party, attendees heading to the tropics are set to be both inspired and entertained.

So what is happening when?

News Corp’s The Growth Distillery will kick off the debut of the new Hemingway’s content track on day one with its Under the Influence: All is Not What it Seems… session at 12.40pm.

Guests should prepare to have their traditional frames of reference shattered as one of only two global sensory illusionists in the world takes to the stage.

However, it’s not just fun and mind-boggling games (and drinks and nibbles for lucky delegates that score a spot in the session); in addition to the illusionist, two industry leaders will take to the stage.

Dan Krigstein, director of The Growth Distillery and News Corp Australia’s Growth Intelligence Centre, and Toby Harrison, CSO and consulting lead at Ogilvy AUNZ, will reveal world-first research that’s set to blow the minds of even the most experienced marketers and agency leaders.

The Hemingway’s content track in the iconic Hemingway’s Brewery on Cairns Wharf is new to the landmark event in the Tropics, and is perfectly positioned to maximise the Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, experience.

Let’s party in the tropics

In addition to mapping out the best sessions across the 4-7 June event, delegates must turn their attention to the grand finale event: News Corp Australia’s Closing Party.

News Corp’s closing parties are widely revered at advertising festivals and this year’s shindig in the Tropics will not disappoint. It’s taking place at waterfront venue Salthouse and the theme for this year’s party is: tropical.

Think lush greenery, vibrant flowers and the serene waterfront backdrop of Salthouse all swirling to create the perfect atmosphere for a night of celebration to cap off another phenomenal year at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest.

This tropical-themed party promises to be a night to remember: drinks will be flowing, canapés will be flying, the DJ will be pumping and the industry will be buzzing.

It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind, celebrate the success of the conference, and connect with fellow attendees one last time.

So, gather your tropical attire, bring your best energy, and get ready to dance the night away. This is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the vibrant spirit of Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest.

The sought after tropical closing party at Salthouse starts from 5:30pm, so dress to impress in your tropical best.