GMHBA Launches Thought-Provoking Campaign, Via Howatson+Company

Howatson+Company has produced a new brand campaign for GMHBA that shines a light on the stories of everyday Australians and the reasons they need health insurance.

The campaign was shot entirely on 35mm film by Matthew Thorne of Pool Collective and features real GMHBA customers. It will roll out across TV, online, OOH, and radio.

“It was really important that we created a campaign that expressed who we are as a brand, and what we stand for in a category that is largely undifferentiated,” said Helen Stevens, chief marketing officer at the Geelong-based not-for-profit health insurer.

“We wanted to shift the focus from healthy decisions to human decisions, in a way that feels authentic to our members, our history and our purpose. This work reiterates that as a business, we’re here to provide the care you need for the life you live.”

Gavin Chimes, ECD at Howatson+Company added, “We’re so used to health insurance brands telling us how to live or showing us a very specific picture of ‘healthy’. We wanted to share real stories, of real people, with a promise that we’re there to support GMHBA members – in every decision that makes them human.”

