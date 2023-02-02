Global Study Finds Audiences Rate Ads On Streamed TV Higher Than Linear

A new global study from Samsung Ads through Verve reveals that ads on ad-funded and free streaming TV (FAST) services are more likely to be watched compared to other services – a finding consistent across the UK, Germany, Australia, and India.

The global report, Understanding Advertising Engagement across different viewing platform types, has today been launched by Samsung Ads, in partnership with research company Verve. The study compared key markets in Europe and APAC to garner a better understanding of what drives audiences to engage with advertising experiences across the TV landscape. Smart TV audiences in the UK, Germany, Australia and India were asked about their ad experiences across linear TV, FAST/AVOD, BVOD and SVOD.

The study found that ads within FAST/AVOD environments are perceived by global audiences as shorter and therefore less disruptive, contributing to their greater likelihood of being watched.

In Australia, for example, almost twice as many respondents said linear ads were too long compared to ads on FAST/AVOD (52 per cent vs 27 per cent). German respondents also felt that linear ads were too long, with 74 per cent stating this vs 59 per cent who said the same about AVOD. In the UK and India, the difference was marginal amongst platforms, with BVOD scoring slightly less well than other platforms in the UK specifically.

The study also showed that FAST/AVOD ads consistently outperformed other platforms across multiple metrics valued by advertisers. Respondents considered them to be shorter and described them as being more exciting, enjoyable and relevant.

Australians and Germans are significantly more likely to sit and watch FAST/AVOD ads in full, compared with other platforms; higher engagement is likely driven by their shorter length and relevant content. Linear ads are the least likely to be watched in full across all markets – they are considered too long and repetitive, leaving viewers feeling disrupted and frustrated.

When asked specifically about ad characteristics such as trustworthiness and enjoyment – FAST/AVOD scored the highest across all regions – challenging some of the existing perceptions advertisers might have around the perception of advertising within FAST and AVOD environments.

A spotlight on Australia

Over half (54 per cent) of Australians engage with ads in FAST/AVOD settings, indicating an appreciation for the value exchange in viewing ads in exchange for free content. This is a higher rate of engagement than Brits and Germans (48 per cent and 38 per cent respectively). Contrastingly, on BVOD and linear an average of 37 per cent of audiences engage with ads. It’s interesting to observe that SVOD audiences generate a similar rate of engagement, particularly as ad-tiers are being introduced to these platforms.

The most important factor in driving Australian’s audiences to watch ads is if content is accessible for free. Of those surveyed, 61 per cetn of respondents stated they were happy to watch ads if this was the case. The relevancy of ads also proved important to Australians as over half (51%) would be happy to watch an ad that was relevant to them.

Alex Spurzem, general manager Samsung Ads Australia, said of the report: “The Australian audience is demonstrating a significant recognition of the value exchange they receive through viewing ads in an AVOD setting. It’s particularly encouraging to see the levels of engagement at a higher rate than key European markets. Delivering relevant and shorter ads is key to improving the ad experience and increasing levels of engagement.”